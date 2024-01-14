5 games that became insanely popular after an initial bad launch

While some games were a disaster after an initial bad launch, others, like Apex Legends and Fortnite, made the cut. There are numerous famous titles like these in the industry; some fail to meet fans' expectations because the game does not resolve issues, bugs, glitches, etc. The thing is that players only become aware of the title's problem once they start playing it.

The worst game means a ruined reputation, which affects the developer so much that fans start to doubt their future releases. The company promises fans to get a copy of their game by releasing the teaser, which clearly doesn't explain the details of how the entry would be, and showing screenshots of the game on media platforms.

This marketing strategy to take the game to new heights sometimes fails when it has to go through an initial bad launch. With that in mind, this list looks at five games that gained massive admiration even after facing a disastrous phase early on.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Games like Diablo III and Final Fantasy XIV earned more fanbase after an initial bad launch

1) Cyberpunk 2077

People thought that the title would die (Image CD Projekt Red)

Today, Cyberpunk 2077 is known for being one of the best sci-fi RPG action-adventure games. For the uninitiated, it wasn’t the same before. Those who have been playing it since its release know what they have gone through and how much improvisation has been made over time.

Thanks to all the bug fixes, fresh content, regular updates, and an added Phantom Liberty expansion, CD Projekt Red saved Cyberpunk 2077 from dying. If it had not solved the problems, who knows what this game's future would be like? Sony removed the PS4 version from its storefronts, faced backlash and negative reactions, and much more that could’ve made it one of the biggest fails ever.

2) Halo: The Master Chief Collection

The title got what it really needed (Image via 343 Industries)

343 Industries’ Halo: The Master Chief Collection stepped on a crack right after its initial bad launch. Players felt miserable when they bought the game to experience a fresh FPS action-adventure game. Why? One expects a nice, comfy experience from such titles in multiplayer mode, but it failed miserably in this part due to its mind-boggling issues.

Fans could not join the multiplayer lobby easily, and it had a terrible matchmaking system, a long waiting loading time, inaccurate stats, and many more, making the MCC the worst game to play. However, Halo: The Master Chief Collection survived the fetal blow of negativity and adverse reactions by fixing their game's issues.

Now, the game can be played on PC and Xbox Series, and it also supports cross-play. 343 Industries’ did everything to make the MCC the best shooter game after an initial bad launch.

3) Fallout: New Vegas

Try New Vegas today; it's one of the must-try games (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Those new to Fallout: New Vegas would love the game for what it is. But it had to go through patches and bug fixes to make things right after its initial bad launch. The community was disappointed with New Vegas as it would even crash on high-end hardware.

Additionally, this game garnered criticism and mixed reactions, which left fans unhappy about the purchase for quite some time. However, Obsidian Entertainment took a step and fixed the issues. It was necessary to patch the bug and the crashing mess as soon as possible because, without that, they wouldn't have survived the aftermath.

Fans of the series believe that Fallout: New Vegas is one of the best games, and it’s also a must-try title if one is looking for some excitement this year.

4) Diablo III

The game survived the catastrophe (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After the initial bad launch, Diablo III was on a sinking boat. This video game was crashing more than one could think of from such a highly anticipated title of 2012. Similar to the Fallout: New Vegas, it crashed even on high-end devices. On top of that, the color palette was exceptionally visually striking, which was much more than what was needed. In addition to the backlash, there was a popular meme of Diablo III crashing issues circulating all over the platforms back in the day.

Moreover, Blizzard Entertainment did one more thing to change the future of Diablo III. It was the removal of the Auction House, which was introduced before the “Loot 2.0” system. Before the latter, players got items/loot boxes from the Auction House, which cost additional fees. They had to spend in-game gold and real-world money to get them.

However, the Reaper of Souls expansion made adjustments to all the issues of the game. We can assume this was Diablo III's greatest comeback after its initial bad launch because the DLC also brought a huge quality-of-life update.

5) Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV will be remembered forever (Image via Square Enix)

Of all the games we have discussed in this list, Final Fantasy XIV is the number one game that became massively popular after an initial bad launch. Everything started to fall off in front of Square Enix’s eyes when their work did not perform as envisioned. The only thing that was impressive about FFXIV was the graphics and music. While some might agree with this argument, others may not because the early game was too flawed.

Final Fantasy XIV started receiving negative reviews and facing controversies; critics were pounding the game like a punching bag, and many horrible things were coming its way. It felt like FFXIV could never recover from its November 11, 2012 shutdown.

However, its return was one of the most memorable comebacks ever and was named Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn. After that, it started winning awards and got the success it needed to be recognized as the greatest MMO game ever despite its initial bad launch.