When it comes to Diablo 3, before a major update's official launch, Blizzard releases it in a Public Test Realm that players can join and try out the upcoming changes. The best part about a PTR is that it does not affect the player's current build in the main title. This allows gamers to give developers necessary feedback, based on which changes can be made.

With the Diablo 3 patch 2.7.6 scheduled for release soon, a new Public Test Realm has been announced. Here's a quick rundown of all the relevant details for PTR 2.7.6.

Diablo 3 Public Test Realm 2.7.6. start date and other details

Considering that this is just a test environment, the Diablo 3 PTR 2.7.6 will be available for a short period of time. Based on information revealed by Blizzard, this Public Test Realm is scheduled to go live on August 15.

Players will have until August 29 to test out all the changes coming in the brand-new patch. But how does one join the Public Test Realm 2.7.6?

Joining in the Diablo 3 Public Test Realm 2.7.6

To join the Public Test Realm 2.7.6, you will need to have purchased Diablo 3 on that account. Not just that, the account shouldn't be suspended or banned. If that's the case, you won't be able to participate in the test realm.

Assuming that you meet the aforementioned conditions, here's what you need to do:

Download the Battle.net launcher on your PC.

Once you've done that, download and install Diablo 3 if you haven't already done so.

After the installation process is complete, navigate to the game's page on your Battle.net launcher.

On this launcher page, you will notice that there's a "Play" button in the bottom left corner.

On top of this button, you will find a small drop down menu.

Click on this menu and you will be able to select the "PTR: Diablo III" option.

The launcher might download some additional files before it allows you to proceed into the game.

Assuming that you would want to test out your character in the public test realm, here's what you need to do:

Log into the live account, and then log out.

After you've done that, log into the public test realm and then create a new level 1 character.

After you're done with the aforementioned step, make your way back to the main character selection menu.

Here you will find a new button that says "PTR Copy."

Click on this button, and all your characters from the live game should be copied here.

After the process has been completed, you will be logged out of the launcher.

Log back in, and all your characters will be available for use on the public test realm 2.7.6.

That concludes this article about everything you need to know about the Public Test Realm 2.7.6. With that said, Season of the Malignant is currently active in Blizzard's brand-new MMORPG. If you haven't tried it yet, now might be a good time to start.