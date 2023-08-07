“Didn’t love Diablo 3, but 4 is great”: Elon Musk appreciates Blizzard Entertainment for their work on the game

Diablo 4 has been quite a hit amongst players, and to make things even better, it was recently revealed that even Elon Musk loves playing the game. The tech mogul took to Twitter to appreciate Blizzard Entertainment's efforts in making the game. Although it's had its fair share of troubles ever since launch, the developers have been taking into account and trying to implement changes based on the feedback they've been receiving from the playerbase.

Elon Musk @elonmusk @teslaownersSV @Blizzard_Ent Diablo I & II were excellent. Didn’t love Diablo III, but IV is great.

Elon Musk and his love for Diablo 4 is nothing new. The day Twitter's new logo was revealed, he talked about the logo change on a "space" hosted on the microblogging platform while slaughtering enemies in Blizzard's brand-new action role-playing game (RPG).

Elon Musk feels Diablo 4 is better than its predecessor

Elon Musk @elonmusk Diablo IV is a great game. Nice work by the @Blizzard_Ent team!

As mentioned before, Elon Musk revealed that he actively played Diablo 4. The tech mogul interacted quite a lot with Diablo fans on Twitter. Some even asked him why he felt that the current game is better than its predecessor, while others mentioned that this is what happens when the developers listen to the playerbase.

While it's safe to say that the game was successful at launch, it did run into some troubles as the days went by. In fact, with the Season of the Malignant Patch's arrival, the game was absolutely unplayable, not because of technological issues, but because every class was nerfed very hard, and most of the meta builds were obsolete.

Blizzard Entertainment set to fix issues with the latest Diablo 4 Patch

Following the backlash that they received from the players, the developers were quick to announce a brand new Patch that would fix all these issues. It is set to go live on August 8, and the Patch Notes for it is already out.

Based on all the changes revealed in the official notes, this Patch will introduce several buffs to all classes, certain legendary aspects, and in all likelihood, The Butcher as well. It will be worth following how the playerbase reacts to this brand-new Patch.

Although the game hasn't been out for that long, Blizzard's approach so far has shown that they're keen on taking player feedback seriously. If they continue to incorporate the feedback they receive from the community, it's safe to say that Season 2 and all the ones following it should see a high player count.

There's still a lot of time left in the Season of the Malignant itself, so it's hard to speculate about the future at this point. But considering the developers themselves have reassured me they won't be incorporating such drastic changes anymore, it's unlikely that the classes will see such severe nerfs anymore.