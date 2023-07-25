"Of course he had to use a nickname like that": Reddit reacts after Elon Musk reveals Diablo 4 nickname

Diablo 4 is a fairly popular title at this point. Multiple celebrities have joined the game ever since it went live and actively participated in destroying the hordes of hell. With that said, in a recent reveal, global tech mogul Elon Musk mentioned that he actively dove into Diablo 4. He further revealed that his nickname in the game was "IWillNevrDie."

Fans on Twitter were having a field day with this information, with some mocking Musk and his in-game nickname.

Chris Thievul @ChristophGuara @thegameawards @elonmusk Of course he had to use a nickname like that... -_-

Elon Musk talks about Twitter logo change during a game of Diablo 4

Elon (While playing Diablo IV): “Yes” BREAKING: Elon Musk asked in a @greg16676935420 space “Are you really changing the Twitter logo tomorrow?”Elon (While playing Diablo IV): “Yes” pic.twitter.com/u7Fr6vCJDA

It was only yesterday that the new Twitter logo went live. The bluebird is slowly disappearing and being replaced by "X." In a space where he was asked about this question, Musk responded while enjoying a session of Diablo 4.

He further went on to reveal his username and the class he was playing as, including a major part of his loadout.

While a lot of people chimed in on the post with their comments, it drew the attention of Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra. The latter wondered if he could have the team check how many times Musk's character had died. Ybarra further speculated if he was playing in hardcore mode.

Mike Ybarra @Qwik Maybe I should have the team see how many times he's actually died - what think? Wonder if he's playing hardcore. @elonmusk twitter.com/thegameawards/…

People on the internet asked Blizzard to reveal Musk's build so they could draw comparisons akin to what happened with his Elden Ring build. Others endorsed Ybarra's idea of checking his death toll in-game.

Others were slightly harsh on him and asked if the team could get The Butcher to spawn repeatedly on a specific character. For the uninitiated, The Butcher is one of Diablo 4's hardest bosses and has claimed more lives than all the other variants in the game combined. It's not easy to survive The Butcher's onslaught, and it's not surprising to see players make such a request, either.

Charlie Flowers @pettleslives @Qwik @elonmusk Any chance the team can spawn the Butcher on top of specific characters repeatedly?

Others have commented that Elon Musk might not be playing in hardcore mode in Diablo 4. Because in that case, he would have died multiple times considering the servers were constantly lagging, and the game had memory leak issues.

tesla369 @Tesla_369 @Qwik @elonmusk if he is playing hc he for sure died to server issues or from the mem leak stutters

The above statement indeed sheds light on a recurring problem. Despite being a popular title, the game has suffered some server-related issues alongside technical mishaps. While the developers have been hard at work when it comes to fixing these problems, there's a lot of ground to cover. With a huge patch coming up, it will be interesting to see what changes will be implemented.