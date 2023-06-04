How to easily kill the Butcher in Diablo 4 Hardcore mode

In Diablo 4's Hardcore mode, the world of Sanctuary is filled with vicious behemoths and monsters lurking in the dark, ready to pounce on players at any given moment. Among many such creatures is the Butcher, who poses a major threat to off-guard dungeon explorers. The entity thrives on terrorizing mortals with his random spawns and wild movesets, which can overwhelm anyone, including players in Hardcore mode.

The Butcher was an absolute menace during the title’s open beta test. However, with the Deluxe release, more players have figured out ways to deal with its monstrosity. This guide will dive deeper into how one can easily kill the cleaver-wielding devil in Hardcore mode.

How to defeat Butcher in Diablo 4 Hardcore mode

Butcher encounters can be exceptionally challenging in Hardcore mode when there is the added pressure of losing your entire progress upon dying. Since the monster can spawn in any dungeon, you must be careful in unexplored areas.

However, you are likely to encounter the heinous beast during your campaign. Hence, it is better to stay mentally prepared with the following tactics to kill the Butcher before he takes you down.

Kite around a cover

The surroundings can be your greatest asset while fighting the aforementioned entity in Diablo 4. In Hardcore mode, try to evade his initial attacks while looking for cover in the room. A centered pillar or monument you can kite around is ideal for this encounter.

Once you find the appropriate spot, try to dodge his attacks using cover and maintain a safe distance at all times. The obstruction will prevent him from using any stun-based attack and give you a small damage window to land a few free hits.

Continue to dodge the Butcher’s attack and chip away at his HP bar whenever possible to eventually defeat him in Diablo 4.

Clear dungeons in co-op

Taking on a Diablo 4 dungeon in co-op at a higher difficulty is advisable. Since the Butcher appears as a random encounter, having another person divert his attention will be helpful.

He can use stuns and other move sets that keep you from escaping. Moreover, he can quickly chase you down with a forward dash, making breaking out of the area impossible. Hence, engage with the monster in co-op to execute coordinated attacks and defeat him in Hardcore mode.

Ideally, one player should distract the Butcher while the other inflicts heavy single-target damage to reduce his health bar. Additionally, take turns distracting him; that way, someone with a critical injury can heal up and return to the fight.

Equip an unstoppable talent to quickly recover and escape his stuns to avoid getting killed. Since he is a tanky enemy, it might take some time to defeat him once and for all.

