"Someone tell me what to be angry about": Fans are happy with the changes in Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1

After the rather disappointing Patch 1.1.0 release earlier this month, Diablo 4 has redeemed its reputation with the latest 1.1.1 update. With the many bug fixes and new class balances in the game, fans seem to be much more satisfied with Blizzard's latest initiative. Although some people are still nitpicking some issues, overall, it has received much more favorable feedback.

Even a fan has sarcastically commented on how he could not find anything to be angry about contrary to the typical Blizzard community. They said:

"SOMEONE TELL ME WHAT TO BE ANGRY ABOUT."

Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 was mostly about re-balancing the Barbarian and Sorcerer classes and making them a formidable force in the game once again with some significant buffs.

Fans are satisfied with the latest Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1

Blizzard released the official notes for Patch 1.1.1 on August 2, 2023, standing true to the promise of delivering a week prior to its release. Moreover, they introduced some extremely beneficial buffs to the Barbarian and Sorcerer classes, with items and Aspects that have significantly made the classes stronger than before.

A typical trend among Blizzard fans has been being angry about the smallest changes. Hence, the comment mentioned above is a satirical attack on the haters of the game and the developers.

Moreover, people did not fail to emphasize how the fix to rerolls and enchanting in the game has been a great change. Rerolling has always been quite painful due to the immense amount of gold needed to perform it. However, the worst factor regarding it was the repetitive affixes which were just a waste of gold. The latest fix has solved that issue making rerolls much more rewarding.

Talking about gold, this patch has also made acquiring it much easier with the bonus experience and rewards available with higher-level monsters. Nightmare Dungeons and Helltides have been made much more rewarding.

However, one big addition, or rather a redemption from Blizzard's previous Diablo 4 patch was increasing the pace. People attacked the developers by accusing them of introducing game-slowing mechanics. However, they have reduced the duration of the Leave Dungeon ability back to three seconds from five seconds.

Moreover, the monster XP increase has also made the game much more difficult. Higher-level monsters have significantly increased health which will make the boss fight much more difficult in Diablo 4. People are claiming that the Butcher is a skip now as it will be exceedingly difficult to defeat him at higher-tier Nightmare Dungeons after Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1.

The Barber Wrathful Heart, one of the newest additions in the Season of the Malignant has also got a pretty good bug fix and now does not absorb attack power from all the other players anymore. Hence, players are pretty satisfied with this fix too as mentioned in the Diablo 4 subreddit.