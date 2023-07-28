All Diablo 4 Wrathful Malignant Hearts tier list

With the progression of Season of the Malignant in Diablo 4, people have been trying to get the newest rewards and content in the seasonal realm. One of them is Malignant Hearts, as they grant some extremely potent benefits to your gear. However, just like most other items in the action RPG, Malignant Hearts also have specific categories depending on their rarity.

The rarest form of Malignant Hearts is known as Wrathful Malignant Hearts. According to Diablo 4, gem-like Hearts grant you Super Powers. These are extremely powerful abilities that significantly boost your build to its maximum potential.

Tier list for all Wrathful Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4

The Wrathful Malignant Hearts are significantly rarer than other Hearts in the game. Hence, you will have to farm considerably to get a hold of them. There are eight Wrathful Malignant Hearts in the game, with three being the general Hearts, and one for each class.

Keep in mind that all the class-specific Wrathful Hearts are unlocked only in World Tier 4, and The Barber is unlocked in World Tier 3. Hence, you will only have two Wrathful Hearts available in World Tier 2. Below is a tier list of all the Wrathful Hearts according to the descriptions in the game.

S-Tier

As the name suggests, the S-Tier comprises the best ones among the six Wrathful Malignant Hearts in Season of the Malignant. Although there can be quite a healthy discussion regarding all the various types of Wrathful Hearts in Diablo 4, it can be arguably said that Omnipower and The Barber are the best among them.

Omnipower: Unlocked for the Sorcerer in World Tier 4, Core Skills that launch a projectile will consume all your Mana. For every [45-35] extra Mana consumed, you will launch another projectile with increased damage of up to [3%-5%]. The Barber: Critical Strikes and all subsequent damage within [2.0-4.0] seconds is absorbed by your target. Then, the absorbed damage erupts onto surrounding enemies. Stored damage is increased by 10% per second.

A-Tier

For the A-Tier, Ignoring Pain and The Malignant Fact seem to be the best choices. These might not be as useful to the classes as the S-Tier, but they can surely pack a punch.

Ignoring Pain: Incoming damage has a [5-15%] chance of being ignored and instead Healing you for [17-68]. This is unlockable in World Tier 4 for Barbarians. The Malignant Pact: Cycle through a Malignant bonus every 20 kills:

Vicious: Gain 20% Attack Speed

Devious: Core and Basic Skills have a 15% chance to fully restore your Primary Resource

Brutal: Every 21 seconds, gain a Barrier absorbing [85-102] damage

B-Tier

Moving toward the B-Tier, Creeping Death and The Unconstrained Beast seem to be pretty decent additions to the game. Although they lack a bit in quality compared to the previous additions on this list, you can surely have a great time with these Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4.

Creeping Death: Your damage over time effects is increased by [30-40%] for each different Crowd Control effect on the target. Unstoppable monsters and Staggered bosses instead take [110-130%] increased damage from your damage over time effects. The Unconstrained Beast: When you are hit with a Stun, Freeze, or Knock Down effect, there is a [40-60%] chance to automatically activate Grizzly Rage for 3 seconds, unlockable for the Druid in World Tier 4 in Diablo 4.

C-Tier

Finally, the C-Tier comprises the Wrathful Hearts that have not been quite satisfying. Being two of the most powerful classes in the game, the Rogue and Necromancer needed some equally fulfilling Wrathful Malignant Hearts to their name. Although the damage buffs seem quite appealing, the previous entries are considerably better.

The Vile Aopthercary: Unlockable for Rogues at World Tier 4, your attacks have a 5-15% chance to apply all Imbuement effects at [40%-50%] of normal potency. The Great Feast: Each Minion drains [1.0-2.0] Essence per second but deals [50%-75%] increased damage. With no Minions, this bonus applies to you and drains 5 Essence per second. As the name suggests, you can use it for a Necromancer character in World Tier 4 in Diablo 4.

This was everything you had to know about the Wrathful Malignant Heart tier list in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant.