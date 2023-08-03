Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 (August 8) class balance update: Major buffs to Sorcerers, Barbarians, and more

The Diablo 4 update 1.1.1 patch notes are finally live. Although the update is scheduled to go live on August 8, 2023, Blizzard Entertainment has released the patch notes early so that players can get a glimpse of what they can expect. This update is an important one with respect to the Season of the Malignant and is aimed at correcting the issues that the earlier patch introduced.

Keeping in mind the severe nerfs that came into place in the 1.1.0 update, Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1 corrects almost all of the class-related issues. It also focuses a bit more on Barbarians and Sorcerers, considering they'd been hit the hardest.

Diablo 4 update 1.1.1 patch notes: All class changes for Season of the Malignant

The idea behind Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1 is to make the Barbarians and Sorcerers more powerful than they were at the start of the season.

A certain number of Legendary Items were also extremely situational in the game. The patch, once deployed, will put them in such a place that players will be able to use them more than usual. Certain class-specific Legendary Aspects are also receiving a buff.

1) All Barbarian changes in Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1 Season of the Malignant

The Barbarian in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

Skills

Bash

Fury gained increased from 11 to 13.

Flay

Fury gained increased from 10 to 13.

Enhanced Frenzy

Fury gained increased from 2 to 3.

Lunging Strike

Fury gained increased from 10 to 12.

Double Swing

Damage increased from 40% to 50%.

Enhanced Rupture

Damage increased from 45% to 70%.

Enhanced Charge

Damage increased from 30% to 60%.

Mighty Charge

Vulnerable duration increased from 2 to 4 seconds.

Violent Upheaval

If Upheaval damages at least 2 enemies or a Boss, you gain Berserking for 2 seconds, increased to 3 seconds if it damages at least 4 enemies.

Passives

Aggressive Resistance

Damage reduction increased from 3% to 4%.

Gushing Wounds

Bleed damage dealt based on Critical Damage bonus increased from 100% to 115%.

Bleed damage when Overpowering increased from 11% to 70%.

Unconstrained

Berserking damage bonus increased from 25% to 35%.

Updated the tooltip to more clearly reflect this Key Passive’s value

Walking Arsenal

Bonus damage duration increased from 6 to 8 seconds.

Legendaries

Aspect of Ancestral Force

Damage increased from 32-50% to 40-58%.

Death Wish Aspect

Thorns increased from .5-.75 to .65-.85.

Aspect of Unrelenting Fury

Core Skill cost to refund increased from 10-20% to 20-30%.

Additional functionality:

Cost refund also granted when hitting Bosses.

Aspect of Ancestral Charge

Damage increased from 50-100% to 75-125%.

Aspect of Burning Rage

Damage increased from .22-.28 to .3-.38.

Aspect of Bul-Kathos

Damage reduction while in Earthquakes increased from 5-15% to 15-25%.

Earthquake Aspect

Damage bonus in Earthquakes increased from 5-15% to 15-25%.

Uniques

Fields of Crimson

Damage increased from .18-.34 to .22-.38.

Damage that enemies take standing in pools increased from 15% to 20%.

Rupture Cooldown Reduction affix replaced with Bonus Critical Strike Damage.

Hellhammer

Damage increased from .6-.8 to .85-1.1.

Burning duration increased from 3 to 4 seconds.

Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies affix replaced with Bonus Critical Strike Damage.

Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus

Physical Damage affix replaced with Vulnerable Damage.

100,000 Steps

Attacks reduce Evade’s cooldown affix replace with bonus Evade charges.

Damage against Stunned affix replace with bonus Movement Speed.

Battle Trance

Basic Skill Damage affix replaced with Cooldown Reduction.

Bonus Attack Speed to other skills increased from 10-20% to 35-45%.

2) All Rogue changes in Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1 Season of the Malignant

The Rogue in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

Skills

Fundamental Invigorating Strike

Energy threshold increased from 50% to 75%.

Primary Forceful Arrow

Every third cast pierces enemies.

Enhanced Caltrops

Damage bonus increased from 3% to 5%.

Poison Trap

Damage increased from 344% to 396%.

Supreme Rain of Arrows

Rain of Arrow’s first wave Knocks Down enemies for 3 seconds.

Passives

Victimize

Lucky Hit chance increased from 35% to 45%.

Rugged

Damage Reduction against Damage over Time effects increased from 6/12/18% to 9/18/27%.

Siphoning Strikes

Lucky Hit chance increased from 75% to 85%.

Legendaries

Aspect of Elusive Menace

No longer requires hits to be from Close enemies.

Aspect of Quickening Fog

You automatically drop a Smoke Grenade at the end of Dash. Smoke Grenades reduce Dash’s cooldown by .4-.6 seconds per target hit, up to 2-3 seconds.

Uniques

Windforce

All Stats affix replaced with Vulnerable Damage.

Word of Hakan

Ultimate Damage affix replaced with Cooldown Reduction.

3) All Sorcerer changes in Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1 Season of the Malignant

The Sorcerer in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

Skills

Flickering Fire Bolt

Fire Bolt generates 2 Mana when hitting an enemy.

Enhanced Fireball

Casting Fireball increases its radius by 50%.

Destructive Fireball

Fireball’s Critical Strike Damage is increased by 20%. This bonus is increased to 30% if Fireball hits at least 3 enemies.

Greater Chain Lightning

Each time Chain Lightning bounces, it deals 5% increased damage for its duration.

Destructive Chain Lightning

Chance to form Crackling Energy increased from 25% to 30%.

Passives

Vyr’s Mastery

Damage bonus increased from 10% to 15%.

Esu’s Ferocity

Additional functionality:

Both bonuses are also granted for 3 seconds when hitting a Boss with a Critical Strike.

Combustion

Your Burning effects deal x20% increased damage, plus an additional x2% increased damage per unique source of Burning you have applied to the enemy.

Paragon

Searing Heat Legendary Node

Casting Fireball or Meteor increases your Critical Strike Chance by 5% for 5 seconds, up to 15%.

Ceaseless Conduit Legendary Node

Increase Crackling Energy’s damage from 2% to 3% per 20 Intelligence the player has Reinforce Rare Glyph.

Territorial Rare Glyph

Damage reduction increased from 10% to 15%.

Warding Rare Glyph

Damage reduction increased from 13% to 25%.

Keeper of Flames Rare Node

Damage reduction increased from 4% to 5%.

Bonus damage reduction increased from 4% to 5%.

Smoldering Embers Rare Node

Damage reduction from burning enemies increased from 4% to 5%.

Bonus damage reduction from burning enemies increased from 4% to 5%.

Guarded Rare Node

Damage reduction from Vulnerable enemies increased from 4% to 5%.

Bonus damage reduction from Vulnerable enemies increased from 4% to 5%.

Oppressive Rare Node

Damage reduction from Vulnerable enemies increased from 4% to 5%.

Lightning Resilience Rare Node

Maximum Life bonus increased from 4% to 6%.

Legendaries

Serpentine Aspect

You may have 1 additional Hydra active, and Hydra’s duration is increased by 14-24%.

This now also affects Hydra’s Enchantment Effect.

Aspect of Conflagration

Bonus Burning damage increased from 20-30% to 20-40%.

Aspect of Engulfing Flames

Bonus Burning damage increased from 30%-40% to 60%-80%.

Aspect of Three Curses

Increase the Critical Strike Damage of Meteor and Fireball by 20%-40%. Double this bonus against Healthy enemies.

Flamewalker’s Aspect

Bonus Movement Speed duration increased from 4 to 6 seconds.

Gravitational Aspect

Ball Lightning orbits around you and deals 15-25% increased damage.

Aspect of Unbroken Tether

Additional Chain Lightning bounces increased from 2 to 4.

Recharging Aspect

Each time Chain Lightning bounces, you gain 1.5-3 Mana.

Charged Aspect

Bonus Movement Speed duration increased from 4 to 8 seconds.

Aspect of the Bounding Conduit

Bonus Movement Speed increased from 20-25% to 25-30%.

New Legendary - Mage-Lord’s Aspect

Increase Vyr's Mastery Key Passive's Damage Reduction by 6-9% for each Close enemy, up to 18-27%.

Aspect of Frozen Orbit

Damage increased from 20-30% to 30-40%.

Storm Swell Aspect

Bonus damage increased from 11-20% to 21-30%.

Snowveiled Aspect

Unstoppable duration increased from 2-3 seconds to 3-5 seconds.

Additional functionality:

Also grants 10% bonus Armor for 3-5 seconds.

Incendiary Aspect

Lucky Hit: Damage from your Pyromancy skills has up to a 12-17% chance to restore 10 Mana.

Snowguard’s Aspect

While within your own Blizzard and for 3 seconds after leaving it, you take 20-25% less damage.

Aspect of Concentration

Mana Regeneration increased from 20-30% to 40-50%.

Duration requirement to gain its benefit reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.

Uniques

Gloves of the Illuminator

Damage penalty reduced from 65-55% to 45-35%.

Damage to Stunned affix replaced with Lucky Hit: Change to Restore Resource.

Illuminator’s first bounce occurs much closer to the player.

4) All Necromancer changes in Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1 Season of the Malignant

The Necromancer in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

Skills

Enhanced Bone Spirit

Cooldown reduction increased from 6 to 7 seconds.

Paragon

Wither Legendary Board

Willpower requirement for bonuses reduced from 50 to 40.

Bonus damage per 40 Willpower increased from 2.5% to 4%.

Legendaries

Aspect of Empowering Reaper

Damaging enemies with Sever has a 10-20% chance to spawn a pool of Blight under the target that deals 20-60% bonus damage. This effect can only happen once every 3 seconds.

Aspect of Exposed Flesh

Lucky Hit: Up to a 10% chance to generate 30-50 Essence when hitting a Vulnerable enemy.

Aspect of Decay

Damage increased from 20-40% to 25-45%.

Aspect of Torment

Essence Regeneration increased from 20-30% to 90-170%.

Hulking Aspect

Legendary category changed from Resource to Utility.

Chance for Golem to reduce its cooldown increased from 1-4% to 2-5%.

Chance to Golem to spawn a corpse increased from 0.5-2% to 1-2.5%.

Uniques

Greaves of the Empty Tomb

Intelligence affix replaced with Bonus Movement Speed.

Minions

The following attacks now deal reduced damage to Druid Companions and Necromancer Minions:

Balrog

Fire Breath

Elite Affixes

Fire Enchanted

Electrified Obelisks

Shock Lance

5) All Druid changes in Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1 Season of the Malignant

The Druid in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

Skills

Earth Spike

Spirit gain increased from 11 to 13.

Claw

Spirit gain increased from 11 to 12.

Storm Strike

Spirit gain increased from 14 to 15.

Wind Shear

Spirit gain increased from 13 to 14.

Maul

Spirit gain increased from 15 to 17.

Wolves

Passive damage increased from 7.8% to 11%.

Active damage increased from 110% to 135%.

Enhanced Wolf Pack

Damage bonus increased from 20% to 25%.

Brutal Wolf Pack

Attack Speed bonus increased from 20% to 25%.

Ferocious Wolf Pack

Fortify amount increased from 5% to 8%.

Ravens

Passive damage increased from 13% to 20%.

Brutal Ravens

Additional functionality:

Increase the passive damage of Ravens by 40%.

Rabies

Damage over time increased from 76% to 110%.

Paragon

Lightning Resilience Rare Node

Maximum Life bonus increased from 4% to 6%.

Legendaries

Aspect of Metamorphic Stone

Spirit cost reduced from 60 to 50.

Damage dealt increased from 80-100% to 100-120%.

Aspect of the Alpha

Damage increased from 75-100% to 90-115%.

Mangled Aspect

Resource gain increased from 1 to 3.

Class Mechanic

Overload

Lucky Hit Chance increased from 20% to 40%.

These are all the class balances that are set to go live in Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1. Based on all the information provided in these notes, almost every build in the game, for each and every class, is receiving a buff. Not only will this make all the builds viable in the game once again, but it will also hopefully be the last time Blizzard introduces such severe nerfs.

It will be interesting to see how these buffs play out in Diablo 4.