How Diablo 4 Season 2 will decide the future of the game

Diablo 4 Season 2 could possibly decide the future of Blizzard's brand-new top-down action role-playing game (RPG). Although the launch was fairly stable, the title didn't see success in the first season. Numerous issues were spotted, which made the game unplayable to a certain extent. Although the new season is still fresh, it's not exactly in a very pleasant state.

Since it's a live service game, Blizzard has been constantly pushing out updates to fix the issues currently hampering the game. While most of them can be fixed through these patches, there are some that are flawed and will require a severe rework in Diablo 4 Season 2.

Blizzard should not repeat the mistakes in Diablo 4 Season 2

While Blizzard did try to introduce some interesting mechanics during Diablo 4 Season 1, these mechanics, namely the Malignant Hearts, didn't really sit well with the players. Not only that, the 1.1.0 patch introduced so many nerfs, that most players lost out on their builds.

In fact, these nerfs were so bad that the Sorcerers, who were the strongest class in the game, became very squishy and could barely hold their own in combat. To make matters worse, the battle pass was equally underwhelming. The platinum that it offers at this point isn't enough to purchase anything from the in-game item shop.

Blizzard is working on fixing some of the gameplay issues that they discussed during the Campfire Chat, in which they spoke about the changes they'll introduce in patch 1.1.1.

Considering that this is the first time such an issue has happened, players might be willing to let it slide. However, if this situation comes up once again in Diablo 4 Season 2, players might not take the situation too kindly.

Unfortunately, the battle pass offerings cannot be fixed through these hotfixes, so hopefully, the developers will address this issue in Season 2. While these are some that can be fixed in the game through updates, or with proper planning, there is however a larger issue at play here.

Once the seasonal storyline is done, there's nothing else left for players to do. And unfortunately, the Season 1 storyline was rather short. Now, other live service titles like Destiny 2 also have a similar structure regarding the storyline. However, when it comes to Destiny 2, the storyline is delivered through cutscenes over multiple weeks.

Now, it's not that Bungie's looter shooter does not have problems with storyline delivery. But the model that they've been following for so long is something that Blizzard can look into and probably implement in Diablo 4 Season 2. Unless Blizzard has something really mind-blowing planned out for the next season, the game will probably die an untimely death.