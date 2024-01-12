5 games to play if you like The Last Of Us Part 2

The Last Of Us Part 2 is a survival horror game that focuses on the adventure of Ellie Williams, who is on a journey for revenge. The game has witnessed success, and the accolades clearly back that. However, several fans have reacted differently to its gameplay approach since its release because it allegedly focuses heavily on the storyline and takes a step back from several other game aspects.

Despite fans having a love-and-hate relationship with the game, it is truly remarkable. It has some shortcomings but has garnered praise and appreciation for its narrative-driven experience with time. Similarly, there are many such games that provide a parallel experience as that of The Last Of Us Part 2. On that note, let us look at five such games you should try if you're a fan of TLOU 2.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Play Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War, and more if you like The Last Of Us Part 2

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

Arthur is unforgiving (Image via the Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2 is arguably the best game to start your new story-driven journey if you find The Last Of Us Part 2 captivating. The feeling you get from RDR2 is similar to that of a latter, but it's more fun since you are more eager to explore the story and what it has stored for you.

The more you enter this immersing business, the more you fall in love with it. The explanation is that the game is one of the Rockstar's masterpieces where you play as Arthur Morgan in the American Wild West world.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a survival game released in 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows, and it is still by far the most fantastic game to enjoy for The Last Of Us Part 2 fans. RDR2 seems fit for this list because it features a lawless land, an epic storyline, and remarkable characters, and it is evidence of what the next-generation titles can be in the future.

2) Ghost Of Tsushima

Samurai sightseeing the overworld (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)

The developer of Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch Productions, is highly regarded for creating different genres of titles, and Infamous 2 is allegedly viewed as its second-best game of all time. This action-adventure RPG game is set in a world where you play as Jin Sakai, a samurai whose job is to safeguard an island from misfortune - an invasion from the Mongols.

Before this greatly admired game was released, the studio took a long break after collaborating with Sony Interactive Entertainment to release the Infamous Second Son. The break paid off as Ghost of Tsushima became a title with a top-notch storyline, and the years of the developer's disappearance did not go in vain. So, try this game; it has elements similar to The Last Of Us Part 2.

3) A Plague Tale: Innocence

Amicia de Rune (Charlotte McBurney) (Image via Asobo Studio)

You can start your A Plague Tale: Innocence journey if you want to shift your attention from The Last of Us Part 2 to something incredibly horrifying yet exciting video game. It is a survival-horror video title set in 14th-century France, where your purpose is to find a way out while surviving in the unapologetic world.

This game has a unique narrative and gameplay, and the experience you get from it reminds you of The Last of Us Part 2. Here, you are a vulnerable protagonist whose life is on the line, and you must ensure you see tomorrow’s light.

Additionally, the overworld, the storyline, and the challenges you face keep you hooked to the game. The dark medieval mystery, the plague-spreading rats, and the in-game audio and visuals make you appreciate the game even more.

4) God of War

Kratos and Atreus fighting (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Before turning Kratos into a father and taking the series to new heights, the popular God Of War title was a true hack-and-slash power fantasy game. It was semi-rebooted in 2018. The game is a must-try one because of its storyline: a broken man gets a second chance to make things right.

That said, you traverse in the semi-open world where you engage in ruthless battles. You can easily lose if you do not apply strategies while fighting. Moreover, unprepared ones will never know what's coming their way.

There are many things in the game that can rival The Last Of Us Part 2; one example is its cinematic experience. God Of War explores the relationship between a father and a son. Their story resonates on a deeper level, much like Joel and Elle's relationship from TLOU.

5) Uncharted 4

Uncharted 4 is like The Last of Us Part 1 and 2. (Image via Naughty Dog)

Developers Naughty Dog's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is one of the most highly praised games ever. You can enjoy this title on PS4, PS5, and Microsoft Windows if you are itching for something other than The Last of Us Part 2.

First things first, this critically acclaimed game is challenging, but if you like challenges, you need not worry. You will like the game when you get into its immersive storyline, narrative, visuals, and character development.

You can also check out the Uncharted series after enjoying this fourth installment. Although it is suggested you beat the initial entries and then progressively come to play other series, we included Uncharted 4 as it is similar to The Last Of Us Part 2.

