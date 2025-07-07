What did Dean Withers say and do? Alleged doxing and CPS call controversy explored

Dean Withers, a political commentator and popular TikToker, has gone viral on social media after a video surfaced in which he seemingly instructed his fans to dox and call child protective services (CPS) on an individual live on stream. On July 6, 2025, a two-minute-52-second video of Withers conversing with an individual surfaced on platforms such as X, Reddit, and TikTok.

At one point, the 20-year-old asked the following question to the person:

"Can you answer my question? Do you think that you have the right to consent to 65-year-old men looking at your son while he is naked? Do you think you have the right to allow it? Do you think if you did allow it, that you would be violating the consent of your child?"

The individual responded:

"I wouldn't allow it. They have no choice in the matter whatsoever. It's my decision as the parent, and I wouldn't put my kid in that situation. That's why I think pageants are weird in the first place. I would never..."

While expressing surprise at the person's response, Dean Withers abruptly ended the call. After a few moments of silence, the streamer seemingly asked his audience to track details of the person he was conversing with, using "facial recognition software":

"So, here's what we're going to do... I think you don't deserve to have any custodial rights of your child. So, for those watching, their handle is (the streamer says the individual's social media account name). If there happens to be anybody in here that's good at, like... that has facial recognition software..."

The individual rejoined the call, insisting that "nothing they said was wrong." When they confronted Dean Withers for doxing them, the content creator responded:

"What's your name? Okay, what's your name? (The person says, 'Why are you trying to dox people? That's weird.') Because I want to find who you are so I can call CPS, and have them take your child away from you."

Dean Withers then appeared to rally his audience to investigate the individual's identity and information:

"Just putting this out there for anybody — feel free to, like, you know, take his profile picture. Maybe you can go to TikTok.com forward slash his handle. You could save his profile picture, run it through some reverse image search. Maybe it will link back to a Facebook or something, where you can find his name. And if you do find said information, that's public, by the way. Feel free to take that information and report it to CPS. Feel free to take that information and report it to, like, the law authorities in his area."

"I could have handled it significantly better and dropped the ball" - Dean Withers responds following the recent controversy

On the same day (July 6, 2025), X user @SarahisCensored expressed their discontent with Dean Withers' actions, stating that "children do not have a legal right to consent," and that it is the responsibility of parents to protect them and "never put them in this hypothetical situation":

"This is an INSANE liberal twist. Believe it or not Dean, Children DO NOT have a legal right to consent. It’s OUR responsibility as parents to protect our children and never put them in this hypothetical situation. Your drama is ill placed and you have a lot to learn."

Dean Withers replied, admitting that his response to his community was "not it." Claiming that he could have handled the situation "significantly better," the TikToker wrote:

"After some more thought, I believe that what he said was extremely bad, and given the full context of the conversation, what he said is made even worse (He defends Trump looking at teenagers while naked, given that their parents were okay with it). But with that said, my response here to my community was not it. I could have handled it significantly better and dropped the ball. I will absolutely acknowledge that."

This is not the first time Withers has made headlines for controversial reasons. In October 2024, the content creator apologized after YouTuber Bryce Hall leaked DMs in which the former used the N-word.

