Dean Withers vs Harry Sisson: Who's the more popular political commentator in 2025?

Dean Withers and Harry Sisson have emerged as two of the most popular names within the political content creation scene. Political commentators and influencers have become a trending line of work within the online sphere in the last couple of years or so. Other names include the likes of Hasan "HasanAbi," Steven "Destiny" and Zack "Asmongold."

We explore the vast social media following and presence of Dean Withers and Harry Sisson in this article.

Who is more popular - Dean Withers or Harry Sisson?

The primary platform for Dean Withers and Harry Sisson has been TikTok. Both young creators regularly upload videos that generally focus on the political and social climate of the US.

On TikTok, Withers (@itsdeaann) has 2.7 million followers coupled with 48.4 million likes. In comparison, Sisson boasts a solid 1.8 million followers and 154.8 million likes.

They also have a presence on YouTube. Withers regularly livestreams on the platform, where he has acquired over 107K subscribers. Sisson is more active on YouTube and has more uploads, with over 159K subscribers.

Withers also shares his videos on Instagram (@deanwithrs), where he has 544K followers as of writing this article. In comparison, Sisson (@harryjsisson) has 478K followers. Both occasionally repost their TikTok content on on this platform.

Judging by the numbers, Dean Withers holds a slight edge over Harry Sisson in terms of social media popularity. Additionally, Withers was featured in a viral Jubilee video that has amassed over 15 million views to date.

Why is Harry Sisson currently trending?

Since March 18, 2025, multiple female TikTok creators have accused Harry Sisson of allegedly coercing them into sending explicit images and misleading them about his intentions. Verified X user Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) compiled these allegations and shared them on the platform.

Some of the alleged victims include Dianna Michelle (@yagirldianamichelle), Carlee (@carleehosch), and Sara (@PlayMatesara). These women explained how Sisson misled them, claiming they were the only ones he was talking to. For instance, Carlee said:

"I thought there was this understanding that if he was f**king around or flirting with anybody else, asking for pics from them, he needed to delete mine. Unfortunately, it took me a couple of more months to figure out that he wasn't respecting that request."

Expand Tweet

One of the victims also accused Sisson of not deleting private images despite assurances. It's also worth noting that Carlee is a sexual assault survivor, while Sara is a domestic violence survivor.

Sisson has yet to issue a public response to the allegations. Meanwhile, Dean Withers, with whom Sisson has previously collaborated, addressed the situation in a livestream, stating that he needs to have a conversation with a few people before making any reaction.

