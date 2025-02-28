Ethan Klein says HasanAbi "spawned like a demon" while Dean Withers reacted to his Content Nuke video

On February 27, 2025, Ethan Klein, the founder of H3H3 and host of the H3 Podcast, added to his ongoing series of criticisms aimed at Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker. This time, the situation involved 20-year-old political commentator Dean Withers, who recently reacted to Klein's "Content Nuke" aimed at HasanAbi. As he was reacting to the video on a TikTok livestream, the Turkish-American personality called in to defend himself against the allegations made.

For context, in January 2025, Klein announced yet another "Content Nuke," this one focusing specifically on HasanAbi. The two previously co-hosted the Leftovers podcast but parted ways due to differing perspectives on geopolitical issues, particularly regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

In the YouTube video, titled "Content Nuke - Hasan Piker," released on January 31, 2025, Klein issued an apology for giving HasanAbi a platform, accusing him of trying to radicalize viewers and labeling him as "sociopathic."

On February 27, 2025, Klein addressed Withers' reaction to his video on the H3 Podcast while insinuating that HasanAbi interrupted the broadcast:

"Dean, who's a real smart guy, started watching the Content Nuke... [and] as soon as he started talking about it, Hasan spawned like a f**king demon... to immediately cry about how I took him out of context, it's f**king amazing."

For context, before Dean Withers' could finish reacting to the Content Nuke, HasanAbi stepped in, appearing in the TikTok livestream and joining the panel of speakers after the chatbox mentioned his presence.

Withers addressed the incident in a follow-up broadcast, saying:

"(Reading chat) 'I don't want to tell you not to talk to Hasan or anything, but I hope you talk to Ethan or at least finish the video', Yeah! so like I told Hasan, I want to finish to video, and I do... I'll probably finish it on here, like pretty soon actually. That'll be fun... I think it's important to talk about these things."

Withers' objective is clear, to hopefully create a common ground where HasanAbi and Klein, or the "big boys" of the political content "ecosphere", could come to an understanding with each other:

"Hopefully there’s a light at end of the tunnel… what’s required to end the infighting."

"He looks insane": Ethan Klein speaks on HasanAbi joining Dean Withers' TikTok livestream

[Timestamp 2:56:56]

During Dean Withers' TikTok livestream, HasanAbi took the opportunity to explain his side of things, defending himself against Ethan Klein's accusations. He addressed the allegations against him, including antisemitism.

"He made it seem like I'm saying, one, no r*pes happen, and two, that I don't care if r*pes happen... claiming that I'm calling 'all Jews inbred' or whatever."

However, Klein felt the streamer was being "pathetic," saying on the latest episode of the H3 Podcast:

"It's so pathetic, him trying to explain this randomly on a call... I literally showed you guys long compilation of him calling Jewish people inbred, what a f**king malicious lie..."

"He looks insane by the way."

Klein added that HasanAbi's defense of himself seemed like a desperate "rant":

"He's just ranting, he has no idea what the f*ck he's talking about... I don't think Hasan looks great."

In other news, HasanAbi has speculated that if he were to create a Content Nuke video similar to Ethan Klein's, it would likely attract millions of views.

