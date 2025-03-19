"I'm not happy": Dean Withers gives his opinion on the Harry Sisson allegations

Dean Withers and Harry Sisson are up-and-coming creators within the political commentary ecosphere. Both are left-leaning in terms of their viewpoints. Recently, Sisson encountered criticism after allegedly convincing eleven women to send him explicit images via Snapchat. Victims of Harry's reported manipulation have since shared their experiences, and Withers reacted with disappointment.

Considering the incident happened recently, Withers said on a TikTok livestream that he would reserve covering the situation entirely, and would hold back from sharing his opinions on Harry Sisson until he's achieved enough context from "particular people":

"...the most objective conclusions possible, and what I need to do is, I need to have these conversations with a couple of particular people before I give my public thoughts, but what I will say is, from what I've seen, I'm not happy."

Dean Withers made it clear that he was not pleased about Harry's recent allegations.

Both Withers and Sisson leverage TikTok as their platform to engage in political discourse. Interestingly, the former initially held conservative views due to his family's influence. However, he educated himself on political and societal issues, leading to a shift toward liberal ideologies.

Harry Sisson, on the other hand, was a Democratic party supporter from the get-go. He even interacted with former President Joe Biden and expressed support for the Kamala Harris campaign, while voicing distaste for the Republican party.

As of this writing, Dean Withers has yet to come out with additional statements regarding the situation.

Multiple women have come out against Harry Sisson amidst manipulation allegations

According to Republican state delegate, and investigative journalist, Sarah Fields, Sisson, after being exposed, allegedly attempted to manipulate the victims into covering for him to maintain his public image. Here's what Fields reported:

"When the women discovered each other one by one, he called them all insane and attempted to coerce one of them into telling the public that the photos were 'fake'."

According to Fields, one particular victim, named Carlee reportedly spoke on the mental stress Harry Sisson's actions have caused her and appreciated netizens for coming out and showing solidarity:

"I'm fighting for accountability not only for myself, but on behalf of everyone who believed this guy was someone he's not. To this day, he has yet to acknowledge that he did anything wrong, and that's really sad... Thank you for confirming that my feelings throughout those 9 months were valid."

These allegations are noteworthy, especially considering Sisson's advocating for women's rights.

In February 2025, Dean Withers found himself in between the long-running feud between HasanAbi and Ethan Klien after attempting to react to Klein's "Content Nuke" video against Hasan.

