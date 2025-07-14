CoryxKenshin alleged Xbox messages: What was supposedly written?

Cory "CoryxKenshin" is considered a YouTube veteran, having started his YouTube channel in 2009. Now, 16 years later, the streamer is faced with controversy like never before. On July 13, 2025, the YouTuber's alleged former partner, known online as PandaNinjaXx, posted a series of TikToks, claiming that Cory purportedly "hurt her really bad."

Ad

These posts incited a wave of criticism against the YouTuber, with some netizens levelling claims of manipulation and abuse. Along with the TikTok posts, supposed Xbox message conversations between CoryxKenshin and PandaNinjaXx flooded the internet.

In one particular conversation, Cory seemingly claimed that he was "trying to f**k Panda's life up," as a "joke":

"(PandaNinjaXx writes, 'Ok? So what's up') You still seeing someone? (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'Why do you ask') Bcos I'm trying to f**k your life up some more. (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'Ummm what?) That was a joke geez lol. I was just asking. (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'Never heard you curse before. That's why it threw me off.')."

Ad

Trending

Screenshots posted on PandaNinjaXx's TikTok page (Images via @NO3D_TV_KICK/X)

More screenshots of the Xbox conversations indicate that these messages were sent after the two had broken up, while PandaNinjaXx was "with someone."

Ad

"Because I wanted you. (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'Wanted me how?') Like how I've had you. (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'Like in a relationship type of a way or something else') Like something else. (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'That's kinda messed up. I wasn't a toy') I know that. I wasn't just about to message you after a year and ask you to be my gf. (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'But I guess I was just a good f**k for you.') When you said relationship I thought you meant I was just gonna ask you out. (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'Nah.') I mean you were, but that's not all you were. Anyway doesn't matter you're with someone. (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'That's how I felt at the time. Even if I wasn't. I wouldn't have let you again. And when I did that with you is something I just don't do with anyone.') You wouldn't let me f**k again lol. (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'No I wouldn't.')."

Ad

Looking at more Xbox messages between CoryxKenshin and PandaNinjaXx

Expand Tweet

Ad

CoryxKenshin's online presence has been consistently positive over the years. Individuals like Twitch megastar Kai Cenat have referred to the YouTuber as the "GOAT" and a "legend." PandaNinjaXx alluded to this in one of her TikTok videos, suggesting that Cory's online presence was different from his real-life persona:

"...they were out here calling you a 'Positive Role Model.' They'll never know how many nights I cried quitely into my pillow, trying to convince myself it wasn't that bad... just so I wouldn't have to admit how deeply it... broke me."

Ad

On Xbox, screenshots of conversations posted on PandaNinjaXx's official TikTok page displayed CoryxKenshin mentioning how he does not want to be "lumped into the category" of abuse:

"I'm glad, I'm the same, I don't f**k anyone... (PandaNinjaXx writes, 'The difference between you and I, though, is that I don't do it with just anyone because I was sexually abused. I'm not saying that for you to feel bad or whatever, but for you to understand) I know, you told me that. I didn't know I got lumped into the category with the person that did that. ('Because I was being used for that, I guess that time when you told me how you felt was not real too?')"

Ad

In exchanges after this, CoryxKenshin claimed that his affection for PandaNinjaXx was real, saying that he "loved" her:

"Backpeddle- you were never used for sex, I need to make sure you understand that. I loved you. Like I said, I didn't have my sh*t together. (PandaNinjaXx writes,' You loved me? How is that possible?')"

In other news, CoryxKenshin has expressed his desire for his manga to be adapted into an anime, directly calling on major studios like Netflix, Crunchyroll, and MAPPA to consider the opportunity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More