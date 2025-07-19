Prime Video green‑lights Invincible season 5 even before Season 4 airs—who is Matthew Rhys really playing?

Prime Video has officially renewed Invincible season 5, even before the highly anticipated fourth season, which is expected to debut in 2026. This adult animated superhero series is based on the Image Comics series by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley.Invincible first premiered in March 2021. The series follows teenager Mark Grayson, voiced by Steven Yeun, as he grapples with his emerging superpowers and a complicated relationship with his father, Omni-Man, Earth’s most powerful and morally ambiguous hero. It is a collaborative production from Skybound Entertainment, Wind Sun Sky Entertainment, Point Grey Pictures, and Amazon MGM Studios.Season 4 is scheduled to premiere in 2026, while voice recording for Invincible season 5 has already been completed. The renewal was confirmed through a promotional video shared on Invincible's official X account. The clip featured several cast members, including Walton Goggins, who voices Cecil Stedman, celebrating in the recording booth. Goggins exclaimed during the announcement.“Season f---ing 5! You know what that's called? A success!”Will Matthew Rhys join Invincible season 5?One of the most discussed additions to Invincible in recent months has been actor Matthew Rhys, who joins the voice cast in season 4. Rhys, known for The Americans and Perry Mason, also appears in the Invincible season 5 announcement video. However, the identity of his character has not been revealed.In a March 2025 interview with Variety, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman suggested that the character Thragg, one of the most prominent antagonists from the comic book series, may make his first appearance in the upcoming season. Without revealing specific details, Kirkman confirmed that the character has already been cast.“It would certainly be weird if [Thragg] didn’t show up in the show,” Kirkman said at the time. “I mean, I don’t know. It’s so tough. Here’s what I’ll say: He’s been cast and he’s amazing.”While Matthew Rhys has joined the voice cast for season 4, his exact role remains under wraps. As a result, speculation continues around whether he will portray Thragg or another new addition to the series.Though Kirkman stopped short of confirming who will voice Thragg, the timing of Rhys's casting has led many fans to speculate that he could be taking on the role in Invincible season 5. However, neither Prime Video nor Rhys himself has confirmed this theory, and the character’s identity remains officially undisclosed.What to expect from Invincible season 4? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeason 4 of Invincible is expected to pick up after the dramatic events of season 3, which introduced multiverse elements and adapted the fan-favorite Invincible War arc. The third season ended with the containment of the villain Conquest, voiced by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Robert Kirkman, a co-showrunner and executive producer, shared that Morgan’s character may return:&quot;I don't think Cecil would've gone to all the trouble of containing Conquest the way he did if Conquest was dead, so I think it's safe to say that Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Conquest will return in some capacity.&quot;Kirkman also emphasized that the upcoming storyline will feature higher stakes and a broader narrative scope.&quot;We're going to try to continue to escalate the stakes and the scope.&quot;With Mark Grayson continuing to evolve as a hero while grappling with the legacy of the Viltrumites, season 4 is expected to delve deeper into themes of identity, loyalty, and the moral complexities of power.Though little is known about Invincible season 5’s plot, the fact that it has already been recorded suggests Amazon Prime Video is aiming to reduce the long gaps between seasons seen earlier in the series. If season 4 introduces Thragg and escalates the Viltrumite storyline, Invincible season 5 is likely to further explore the conflict between the remaining Viltrumites and Earth’s defenders.Also read: The Chi season 7 episode 11 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know