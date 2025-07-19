The Chi season 7 episode 11 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Things are heating up in the South Side of Chicago, and it's only going to get more heated in The Chi season 7 episode 11. With only a couple more episodes left, the story of power, revenge, and tragedy continues to hover like a dark cloud over The Chi residents.The Chi season 7 episode 11 will be released next week on Friday, July 5, 2025, only on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Titled Ready or Not, there are plenty of things to watch out for as the episode continues to feature Alicia's quest to avenge her son, who died in The Chi season 6.Alicia will be after Bakari this time; meanwhile, people are helping her to clean out the streets, starting with getting Reg in prison. However, as seen in the previous episode, Reg is a slick one, and it will require some maneuvering to trap him.When does The Chi season 7 episode 11 come out? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Chi continuously releases one episode every week. Fans who can't wait to watch what's next for The Chi season 7 characters won't have long to wait as episode 11 will drop next Friday, July 25, 2025. Expect it to arrive at the same time as other previous episodes, at 3:00 am Eastern Time.However, please do note that there is a time difference in release timings depending on the region. Take a look at the table below for the exact release times for The Chi season 7 episode 11 in selected major time zones worldwide.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeFriday, July 25, 202512 amCentral TimeFriday, July 25, 20252 amEastern TimeFriday, July 25, 20253 amGreenwich Mean TimeFriday, July 25, 20257 amCentral European TimeFriday, July 25, 20259 amEastern European TimeFriday, July 25, 202510 amIndian Standard TimeFriday, July 25, 202512:30 pmJapan Standard TimeFriday, July 25, 20254 pmLike the previous episodes, The Chi season 7 episode 11 will be released on the Friday release schedule above exclusively on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. It will also be released on air via the SHOWTIME channel, but the release date won't be until two days after its streaming premiere, on the following Sunday, July 27, 2025.How many episodes is The Chi season 7 left with?The Chi season 7 is almost coming to a close since it premiered back on May 16, 2025. The season is only 12 episodes long, and there are only two episodes left, including next week's episode 11, before the season 7 ends. Here's the schedule for the remaining episodes of the series:The Chi season 7 episode 11—Ready Or Not—July 25, 2025The Chi season 7 episode 12—Rebirth—August 1, 2025A brief recap of The Chi season 7 episode 10 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn The Chi season 7 episode 10, Detective Toussaint confirmed Alicia's suspicions that Rob's killer is still alive—it wasn't Zay who killed Rob. She also told Alicia about Bakari's DNA found on the scene of Rob's murder, and that her theory is that Bakari knows the real killer. In retaliation, Alicia withdrew Bakari's scholarship and threatened to kill him if he didn't tell her what he knew.Emmett also spent episode 10 ruminating about Jada's impending death and marrying Kiesha. Meanwhile, Pastor Zeke and Carolyn are starting to consider getting back together, and Shaad has found a new love interest during the fair.Detective Toussaint's plot to arrest Reg, however, ends in a bust after Nuck, it turns out, received a bad tip from Hannibal about where the robbery would happen. However, Hannibal swears it's the store that Reg said he was going to rob with Jackie, which implies that Reg deliberately told him the wrong place.Read more: Where was The Chi season 7 filmed?Major events to expect from The Chi season 7 episode 11As the penultimate episode, The Chi season 7 episode 11 will set up this season's grand finale. A couple more twists and turns are expected in the upcoming episode, especially after the cliffhangers and turn of events in the previous one. Here's what to expect in the series next week:Detective Toussaint's hunt for Reg will continue. But, after last week's failed operation to arrest him despite the tip from Hannibal and Nuck, episode 11 will tackle what went down and why Reg wasn't where he said he would rob.Shaad found a new love interest, and the last episode ended with them planning their first date. That date will happen in episode 11.Alicia already threatened Bakari with death, and it will be up to him to decide on the next step. He will either lie and risk Alicia's wrath or snitch on Nuck, the real person who killed Rob. Either option requires deep, critical thinking from him.Read more: What is Alicia's plan for Reg in The Chi season 7?Stay tuned for more The Chi season 7 news as the series continues.