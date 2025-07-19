  • home icon
  • Shows
  • The Chi season 7 episode 11 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

The Chi season 7 episode 11 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Jul 19, 2025 08:11 GMT
The Chi season 7 episode 11 (Image via Paramount+)
The Chi season 7 episode 11 (Image via Paramount+)

Things are heating up in the South Side of Chicago, and it's only going to get more heated in The Chi season 7 episode 11. With only a couple more episodes left, the story of power, revenge, and tragedy continues to hover like a dark cloud over The Chi residents.

Ad

The Chi season 7 episode 11 will be released next week on Friday, July 5, 2025, only on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Titled Ready or Not, there are plenty of things to watch out for as the episode continues to feature Alicia's quest to avenge her son, who died in The Chi season 6.

Alicia will be after Bakari this time; meanwhile, people are helping her to clean out the streets, starting with getting Reg in prison. However, as seen in the previous episode, Reg is a slick one, and it will require some maneuvering to trap him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When does The Chi season 7 episode 11 come out?

Ad

The Chi continuously releases one episode every week. Fans who can't wait to watch what's next for The Chi season 7 characters won't have long to wait as episode 11 will drop next Friday, July 25, 2025. Expect it to arrive at the same time as other previous episodes, at 3:00 am Eastern Time.

However, please do note that there is a time difference in release timings depending on the region. Take a look at the table below for the exact release times for The Chi season 7 episode 11 in selected major time zones worldwide.

Ad
Time zoneRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific TimeFriday, July 25, 202512 am
Central TimeFriday, July 25, 2025
2 am
Eastern TimeFriday, July 25, 2025
3 am
Greenwich Mean TimeFriday, July 25, 2025
7 am
Central European TimeFriday, July 25, 2025
9 am
Eastern European TimeFriday, July 25, 2025
10 am
Indian Standard TimeFriday, July 25, 2025
12:30 pm
Japan Standard TimeFriday, July 25, 2025
4 pm
Ad

Like the previous episodes, The Chi season 7 episode 11 will be released on the Friday release schedule above exclusively on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. It will also be released on air via the SHOWTIME channel, but the release date won't be until two days after its streaming premiere, on the following Sunday, July 27, 2025.

How many episodes is The Chi season 7 left with?

The Chi season 7 is almost coming to a close since it premiered back on May 16, 2025. The season is only 12 episodes long, and there are only two episodes left, including next week's episode 11, before the season 7 ends. Here's the schedule for the remaining episodes of the series:

Ad
  • The Chi season 7 episode 11—Ready Or Not—July 25, 2025
  • The Chi season 7 episode 12—Rebirth—August 1, 2025

A brief recap of The Chi season 7 episode 10

Ad

In The Chi season 7 episode 10, Detective Toussaint confirmed Alicia's suspicions that Rob's killer is still alive—it wasn't Zay who killed Rob. She also told Alicia about Bakari's DNA found on the scene of Rob's murder, and that her theory is that Bakari knows the real killer. In retaliation, Alicia withdrew Bakari's scholarship and threatened to kill him if he didn't tell her what he knew.

Emmett also spent episode 10 ruminating about Jada's impending death and marrying Kiesha. Meanwhile, Pastor Zeke and Carolyn are starting to consider getting back together, and Shaad has found a new love interest during the fair.

Ad

Detective Toussaint's plot to arrest Reg, however, ends in a bust after Nuck, it turns out, received a bad tip from Hannibal about where the robbery would happen. However, Hannibal swears it's the store that Reg said he was going to rob with Jackie, which implies that Reg deliberately told him the wrong place.

Read more: Where was The Chi season 7 filmed?

Major events to expect from The Chi season 7 episode 11

As the penultimate episode, The Chi season 7 episode 11 will set up this season's grand finale. A couple more twists and turns are expected in the upcoming episode, especially after the cliffhangers and turn of events in the previous one. Here's what to expect in the series next week:

Ad
  • Detective Toussaint's hunt for Reg will continue. But, after last week's failed operation to arrest him despite the tip from Hannibal and Nuck, episode 11 will tackle what went down and why Reg wasn't where he said he would rob.
  • Shaad found a new love interest, and the last episode ended with them planning their first date. That date will happen in episode 11.
  • Alicia already threatened Bakari with death, and it will be up to him to decide on the next step. He will either lie and risk Alicia's wrath or snitch on Nuck, the real person who killed Rob. Either option requires deep, critical thinking from him.
Ad

Read more: What is Alicia's plan for Reg in The Chi season 7?

Stay tuned for more The Chi season 7 news as the series continues.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications