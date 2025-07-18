The Chi season 7 episode 10 ending explained: Did Detective Toussaint arrest Reg?

Aptly titled Tha Block Is Hot, The Chi season 7 episode 10 continues Alicia's hunt for Reg. Now, she has several people helping her clean up the streets, with the first order of business being putting Reg in jail. Detective Toussaint is hot on Reg's heels, with Nuck helping her while Hannibal is helping Nuck get some insider knowledge about Reg's dealings.

However, just as the detective coordinates an operation to finally trap Reg and bring him to prison, she fails. Detective Toussaint fails to arrest Reg because he manages to play them, which means he knows that someone is after him and that someone is a snitch.

While the hunt for Reg remains a failure, Alicia might be closer to getting an answer as to who really killed Rob. Meanwhile, Emmett is starting to reevaluate his priorities amid their current family crisis.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Chi season 7 episode 10. Reader's discretion is advised.

Was Detective Toussaint successful in arresting Reg in The Chi season 7 episode 10?

Detective Toussaint (Image via Paramount+)

After knowing where Reg went after he was thrown out of Jake's apartment, thanks to Hannibal and Nuck's help, Detective Toussaint has been on the lookout. She's on the lookout for anything that can implicate Reg, so she can bring him to jail. She gets that opportunity in The Chi season 7 episode 10, when Reg decides to stage another robbery with Jackie's help.

Just as two robbers flee the scene in the final moments of the episode, cop cars arrive to intercept. However, when Detective Toussaint uncovers their faces, the two people are clearly not Reg and Jackie. It turns out that the tip about the robbery came from Hannibal, who told Nuck, who then told the detective. However, the tip is faulty, as the detective says, and they fail to arrest Reg this time.

With that said, their failure to arrest Reg has plenty of implications going forward. Earlier in the episode, Reg realizes that he must be under surveillance after seeing the same car parked outside the house for hours. It must have tipped him off to changing the location of the robbery or he could be onto Hannibal.

If Reg deliberately shared the wrong location, thinking that it could flush out who the snitch is, then Hannibal is going to be in hot water. Knowing Reg, he doesn't take kindly to people betraying him, especially a friend who vowed their allegiance to him. Take for example the beating Damien got from him in The Chi season 7 episode 9 because of the $1000 he owed him.

If Reg has truly found out that Hannibal has been selling him to the police, although indirectly, then Nuck and Detective Toussaint will lose their informant. It will then be even harder for them to catch Reg.

What was Jada's gift to Emmett in The Chi season 7 episode 10?

Jada and Emmett (Image via Paramount+)

It has been hard for Emmett since the previous episode. After getting shot, as he says in The Chi season 7 episode 10, things have changed for him, especially after his parents dropped the bomb about Jada's cancer. With the cancer back full force and Jada refusing to do any treatment because it wouldn't help anyway, the family just seems to be waiting for Jada to pass away.

Emmett is taking it hard, because as he tells his father in The Chi season 7 episode 10, Jada is the first person he has ever loved. He's not ready to let her go, but there's nothing he can do about it except spend time with his mom, whatever time remains.

However, Jada surprises Emmett with something—a gift she can pass on to him and his family. She gives Emmett her engagement ring, hoping that he will use it once he proposes to Kiesha again, and hopefully, she says, it will be a more earnest proposal than the first one.

Does The Chi season 7 episode 10 end with Kiesha accepting Emmett's proposal?

The Chi season 7 episode 10 ends with the engagement between Kiesha and Emmett still in limbo. The new episode kicked off after the events of the previous episode, with Emmett waking up from a coma and casually asking Kiesha to marry him. However, The Chi season 7 episode 10 ends without an answer from her.

It's not because Kiesha doesn't love him or that she doesn't want to marry him. It's simply because she thinks that marriage is a sacred thing, and it's not something that they should decide on a whim. Perhaps, she is waiting for a better reason why Emmett wants to propose, better than his reason for proposing because he wanted them to get married while Jada is still alive.

Emmett in The Chi season 7 episode 10 (Image via Paramount+)

With Jada giving her engagement ring to Emmett and giving him one last advice, Emmett has a lot to think about. One of which is the reason why he wants to get married to Kiesha, and it has to be a good reason if he wants her to say yes when he proposes again.

Will Alicia make do with her threat to Bakari in The Chi season 7 episode 10?

As tradition now, after the head-twisting conclusion of an episode, it teases what's coming next with a little cliffhanger. In The Chi season 7 episode 10, it's Alicia threatening to kill Bakari and burying his dead body in her backyard. That is, unless Bakari tells her the one thing she wants to know, which is the person who killed her son Rob in The Chi season 6.

Alicia has always had the uneasiness that she might not have killed the real murderer yet even after killing Zay earlier in the season. Her suspicion is further confirmed when Detective Toussaint tells her in The Chi season 7 episode 10 that Bakari knows who really killed Rob and that Bakari is Nuck's second-in-command.

It gets Alicia thinking about how easy Nuck has given up Zay in The Chi season 7 episode 1 and how easy Bakari has given up Reg. At the end of episode 10, Alicia has already started with her revenge towards Bakari, rescinding his scholarship.

And when it comes to threats, Alicia doesn't give them lightly. She's someone who is unafraid to put the law in her hands and demand justice from people, especially when it comes to Rob's killer. With Bakari's involvement in Rob's murder, Alicia isn't going to spare him, unless he snitches and tells her who really killed her son.

Catch The Chi season 7 episode 10, along with the show's previous episodes, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

