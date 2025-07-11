The Chi season 7 episode 9 ending explained: Is Emmett alive? 

The Chi season 7 episode 9 kicks off where the previous episode left off, with Emmett and Reg fighting and the former getting shot. Naturally, Reg doesn't want to call for any help for Emmett because then he would be found out. Thankfully, Hannibal arrives and gets Emmett to the hospital.

Ad

However, throughout the episode, it's a touch-and-go for him. No one knows if he's going to survive, but the end of The Chi season 7 episode 9 confirms that Emmett is alive and will likely make a recovery. Meanwhile, after the shooting, more and more people know that Reg has come back from the dead, and the hunt for him continues.

Emmett is an important part of the South Side's community, and people are going to take his side, and that includes Reg's brothers. Without any support from his own family, Reg tries to find people who will protect and be loyal to him.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Chi season 7 episode 9. Reader's discretion is advised.

Emmett wakes up in The Chi season 7 episode 9 with a big question for Kiesha

Emmett wakes up (Image via Paramount+)

After the shooting incident in The Chi season 7 episode 8, Emmett's fate has been put on the line. Even the latest episode's title, Last Respects, hints that it's going to be the last fans will see Emmett in the series. But the episode finale gives everyone a hopeful conclusion, with Emmett finally waking up.

Ad

He has a long way to full recovery, but waking up after the surgery is as good news as his family can get. Emmett also wakes up with his mind finally made up about something that he hasn't been sure about before. While it's clear that Emmett and Keisha love each other and that they are essentially family, he's been having second thoughts about getting married again.

Despite the encouragement from his father and his friends, and even side comments from Kiesha, Emmett has never popped the question. However, after waking up at the hospital, one of the first things he asks is where Keisha is. She's not the wife, so she can't stay with Emmett in his room, but Damien takes her inside.

Ad

In the hospital bed, Emmett finally asks Kiesha to marry him. The Chi season 7 episode 9 ends without Kiesha's answer, but it's most likely going to be a yes, which means there's another celebration happening in the near future. However, with Kiesha nearing her due date, they might also wait until after the birth to get married.

Read more: Where was The Chi season 7 filmed?

The hunt for Reg continues in The Chi season 7 episode 9

Reg in The Chi season 7 episode 9 (Image via Paramount+)

There have been unlikely alliances going on that will serve Alicia's bottom line, which is to get rid of Reg one way or the other. In The Chi season 7 episode 7, Alicia has asked for Judge Bradley's help to remove Reg from the streets of the South Side of Chicago, leading the judge to strike a deal with Detective Toussaint. Their hunt for Reg continues in The Chi season 7 episode 9.

Ad

The goal is to arrest Reg alive, and it's not going to be an easy one for the detective. However, it's something she has to do if she wants her son to go to prison. It's why she goes after Nuck and decides to partner with him in The Chi season 7 episode 8. In the latest episode, Nuck delivers on his promise to help find Reg's hiding place, but he's not alone.

Ad

Nuck finds out who Reg has been hanging out with after confronting Jake: Hannibal. So, he pays Hannibal a visit, and after the incident with Emmett, Hannibal becomes the latest person who wants to get Reg away from their life. He decides to help Nuck, and that means faking a friendship with Reg to find out where he's staying.

At the end of The Chi season 7 episode 9, Nuck receives a message from Hannibal stating Reg's address, which Nuck then relays to Detective Toussaint. The episode ends with the detective getting hard evidence that Reg is alive, but that's only the start of her mission to lock him up, for good this time. But knowing Reg, he's not going down without a fight.

Ad

Read more: How many episodes are there in The Chi season 7?

Reg starts to build his own army in The Chi season 7 episode 9

Reg finds new allies (Image via Paramount+)

Trig has never been a fan of Reg, and while Jake loves his brother, he has made the difficult decision to cut him out in The Chi season 7 episode 6. The two brothers make another major decision in episode 9 by throwing Reg out of Jake's apartment, saying that they want him out of their lives as well.

Ad

It's not a surprising turn of events, because as Trig says, Emmett has been more of a brother to him than Reg ever has. Plus, it's no secret that Reg is trouble, and Trig wants to keep Jake as far away from that as possible. With no place to go, Reg finds himself bunking with Candice, who turns out to be Keith's cousin. Keith and Reg find an unlikely ally in each other.

Ad

After Damien snitches on Keith, Emmett fires him from Smokey's, and Keith is still salty about it all. With their mutual disdain for both brothers, Keith and Reg are likely going to be buddies now, especially with the two of them living in Candice's house. Keith is also the reason why Reg finds another person in his corner.

As Keith claims, she's one of the best shooters he knows, and when she takes a shot, she never misses. She's exactly the person Reg needs to cover his back now that more and more people are coming after him. What he doesn't know, however, is that someone close to him is going to betray him and is currently feeding him to the wolves in real time.

Ad

Catch The Chi season 7 episode 9, along with the show's previous episodes, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More