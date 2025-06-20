The Chi season 7 episode 6 ending explained: Is [spoiler] dead? Alicia kills the wrong man, again

It's the hottest day of the year in Chicago in The Chi season 7 episode 6, and the blackout makes things even worse for the residents of the South Side. Everyone is feeling the heat except for a select few. And speaking of heat, more and more people start to discover that Reg is alive, including Bakari, who then tells Alicia about it.

Bakari also tells her that Detective Toussaint thinks Reg killed Alicia's son, Rob, leading to her starting her revenge plan. Alicia waits outside Jake's apartment building. After confirming that the guy paying for the food delivery is Reg, Alicia fires shots at him. Reg, however, is alive at the end of The Chi season 7 episode 6. Meanwhile, the food delivery guy doesn't make it.

Meanwhile, Jake chooses to keep a distance between himself and Reg, and Detective Toussaint is after Bakari, but not because she thinks he is Rob's killer.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Chi season 7 episode 6. Reader's discretion is advised.

Alicia tries to kill Reg in The Chi season 7 episode 6, but Jamal becomes the casualty

Alicia makes her second kill in The Chi season 7 episode 6, but it's not the person she intended to get rid of. After Rob is killed in season 6, Alicia has been hell-bent on taking revenge. In The Chi season 7 episode 1, she takes Zay's life after Nuck says that he was the one who killed Rob.

Jamal in The Chi season 7 episode 6 (Image via Paramount+)

In episode 6, Alicia's plan is to kill Reg after Bakari tells her that Detective Toussaint has been looking for the man. While it's been a few episodes since Reg has seemingly returned from the dead, it's news to Bakari and Alicia. He also tells her about the detective thinking that Reg killed Rob. Alicia doesn't know if it's true or not, but she asks Bakari if Reg is a killer, and he says yes.

Fast forward to the last scene in The Chi season 7 episode 6, the newly-married Jamal delivers food to an apartment building. When the door opens, it's Reg who pays for the delivery. Unknown to him, Alicia has been on a stakeout with Shad just across the building, waiting for him. After Alicia confirms with Shaad that the man is indeed Reg, she takes her gun and fires shots at him.

However, Reg is armed and fires back, causing Shaad and Alicia to flee the scene. In the end, Reg lives despite taking a shot on his arm. Jamal, on the other hand, lies in a pool of his own blood on the floor, and it's not likely that he's going to survive the incident. Jamal marks Alicia's second kill in The Chi season 7. Like Zay's death earlier in the season, Jamal's death is not related to Rob.

Jamal's death is a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time. That said, Jamal is not likely the last person Alicia is going to kill this season. Even after killing the man who supposedly killed her son, she has more people to get rid of. She already said in The Chi season 7 episode 5 that she plans to kill anyone who kills without conscience.

Why is Detective Toussaint after Bakari in The Chi season 7 episode 6?

Detective Toussaint in The Chi season 7 episode 6 (Image via Paramount+)

As teased in The Chi season 7 episode 6's synopsis, Detective Toussaint's search for Reg brings her to Bakari. The episode reveals why Bakari's name has come up in her ongoing investigation. It turns out that Bakari's DNA has been traced to the vomit found near where Rob's dead body was left at the end of The Chi season 6.

A flashback plays out during the night of Rob's death. There are a couple of masked people, with one of them puking around the back of a car after the incident. Detective Toussaint, however, doesn't think that Bakari is the one who killed Rob.

She tells him when she confronts him on the road that she doesn't think Bakari is a killer. What she thinks, however, is that Bakari knows Rob's killer, and that he was there during the incident and was horrified enough that he puked his guts out. She leaves Bakari her contact number, telling him to call her if he finally decides that he wants to talk.

Jake makes his choice about Reg in The Chi season 7 episode 6

Jake and his brother Reg's close relationship takes a turn in Paramount+'s The Chi season 7 episode 6. There has been growing tension between the two, with Reg wanting Jake to focus on being his second-in-command and forget about his merch business. Plus, in the previous episode, he forces Jake to keep his distance from Bakari.

Jake leaves the apartment (Image via Paramount+)

Read more: The Chi season 7 full list of cast and characters

In episode 7, Reg undermines Jake in a different way. He knows that Jake has been talking with a woman for months, and he knows that Jake likes her. So, like a supportive brother, Reg tells Jake to invite the woman over, and they will order food. He also tells Jake that he would give them space to have some quality time. However, the opposite happens.

Reg snatches Jake's woman right in front of him. He flirts with Jake's love interest in front of him, and without a care about his brother, he invites the woman to hook up. It leaves Jake wearing his headphones to tune them out. Shortly after the woman leaves the apartment, Jake and Reg get into a verbal spat, ending with Jake locking himself inside the room.

Just as that happens, Trig arrives to confront Reg about the robbery. Trig's arrival also gives Jake a chance to leave. He tells Reg that he can have the apartment because he will be leaving to stay with Trig. While Reg takes offense, he can't do anything because Trig has always been protective of Jake.

Read more: The Chi season 7 complete release schedule

Check out The Chi season 7 episode 6, along with the show's previous episodes, streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More