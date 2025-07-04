The Chi season 7 episode 8 ending explained: Does Damien pay Reg what he owes him? Reg shoots [spoiler] in the end

The Chi season 7 episode 8 brings a blend of drama, tension, and more danger as the story continues to revolve around Reg, his return from the dead, and the police, as well as Alicia, who is now coming after him. But as everyone tries to build new allies and come after Reg's head, he leaves another unsuspecting victim in his wake.

In episode 8, it's Damien who loses a bet against Reg, and the latter is the kind of man who takes what one owes him. Damien pays Reg, but it's short of what he owes him, so he still gets a beating. But it's not the only tragedy Damien's family is going to face, as in defense of him, his brother Emmett confronts Reg, ending in another shooting.

As everyone fears, despite Douda's death at the end of The Chi season 6, peace still eludes the people on the South Side of Chicago. With Reg seeming to be the common enemy, Nuck has to make a difficult choice and pick who he wants to back.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for The Chi season 7 episode 8. Reader's discretion is advised.

Damien gets a beating after failing to pay Reg the money in The Chi season 7 episode 8

Damien is trying to work on his gambling addiction, with the help of his family, but he gets into even more trouble in The Chi season 7 episode 8. He not only owes someone money, but the important detail is who he owes money to. It's Reg, whom everyone deems a killer; someone like Damien should steer away from.

Damien is in trouble in The Chi season 7 episode 8 (Image via Paramount+)

However, with the mounting pressure of his family pushing him to deal with his gambling habits, he finds himself spending more time with Hannibal and Reg. Unfortunately for him, Reg is someone who exploits people, and talking back and forth about basketball stats ends up being a bet, which Damien loses. Now, he owes Reg $5,000, and he only has until tomorrow night to settle the debt.

Everyone has been telling Damien that Reg is no good news, but he only believes it after Reg threatens him that if he doesn't pay up, he's going to beat him to a pulp. It's precisely what happens the following night because, as much as Damien tries to borrow $5,000 from people he knows, he only manages to get $4,000.

For Reg, it doesn't matter if most of the money is paid—if it's not complete, then Damien still owes him. And per his threat, he beats up Damien to a bloody pulp and only stops when Hannibal tries to restrain him, allowing Damien to get away and return home.

In The Chi season 7 episode 8, Damien doesn't take his gambling addiction too seriously, but the incident with Reg could change his mind, if not for good, then at least for a while. However, the beating could be the trigger point for the Men's Circle to make do with their pact in The Chi season 7 episode 7.

How is Emmett involved in Damien's mess with Reg in the first place?

Emmett's life is on the line in The Chi season 7 episode 8 (Image via Paramount+)

The Chi season 7 episode 8 features tense final scenes, with Reg taking it out on Damien, beating him until he's bloody. And when Damien returns to Emmett and Kiesha's home, with a bloody nose and all, his brother is naturally concerned. It's at this time that Emmett finds out that Reg has come back from his supposed death.

Of course, as a protective older brother who also has experience on the streets, Emmett's first instinct is to confront Reg and make him pay for what he did to his brother. But Reg is armed, and Emmett is alone, and in the middle of them fighting each other on the floor of Jake's apartment, a shot goes off. Emmett is hit, and it's unclear what Reg decides to do next.

Emmett doesn't look like he can fight Reg in his condition, and it's unclear if Reg will allow him to walk away to leave him there, bleeding all over the floor. Emmett's fate aside, as more and more people become aware that Reg has returned and all he has done since coming back, the number of people pursuing him will increase.

Does Nuck agree with Detective Toussaint's proposal in The Chi season 7 episode 8?

In the previous episode, Judge Bradley offered Detective Toussaint the deal of a lifetime: bring Reg alive, and her son would be released from prison. In The Chi season 7 episode 8, the detective recruits an unlikely ally whom she thinks wants Reg out of the picture more than she does: Nuck.

Nuck teams up with Detective Toussaint (Image via Paramount+)

And while one of the codes they live by is no snitching, Nuck ends up agreeing to Detective Toussaint's deal: she will protect him if he brings Reg alive. As for Nuck's reason for his decision, he tells the detective that he's doing it all for his son. Nuck has been a dedicated father, and it has been clear that he has been trying to change the mob since taking over from Douda.

However, he doesn't necessarily agree with the detective's plan. The goal is to bring Reg to the police alive, which means Nuck has to befriend Reg and earn his trust. How he plans to do it, especially since he and Reg don't see eye to eye, and Reg wants to kill Nuck to take his spot in the mob, will be an exciting thing to see ahead.

Tiff and Trig share a sweet moment in The Chi season 7 episode 8

Since learning about Rob's death in The Chi season 7 episode 1, Tiff has been trying to move on. Two men have been circling her for a while now, and while she's hesitant to entertain any of them beyond friendship, her relationship with Trig takes a step forward in The Chi season 7 episode 8.

They attend a concert together after she invites herself to become Trig's plus one, and they become touchy-feely with each other. After the concert, Tiff invites Trig inside, and they end up sharing a kiss. Alicia sees it, but like she told Tiff before, she doesn't mind her getting some male attention from Trig, just not from Nuck.

Catch The Chi season 7 episode 8, along with previous episodes, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

