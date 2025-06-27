The Chi season 7 episode 7 ending explained: What is Alicia’s new plan for Reg? She finds an unlikely ally

After the intense final scene in the previous episode, The Chi season 7 episode 7 brings another series of twists, turns, and a mix of bad and good news for the residents on the South Side of Chicago. Titled Unfinished Business, this week's episode features the aftermath of Alicia coming after Reg.

Reg wants to know who dared to shoot him, and he thinks Shad has something to do with it. While Jake tells him that Shaad wouldn't want to kill him, he also tells his brother that Shaad's woman, Alicia, would. Now, Reg has his sights on Alicia. Meanwhile, Alicia tries to finish her business, where Reg is concerned, after failing to kill him in The Chi season 7 episode 6.

Alicia plans to get Reg in jail, and she wants Judge Bradley's help to do it. While the Judge agrees with the plan, although with some hesitation, she recruits another person who can help Alicia enact her plan, someone who is already starting the job even before the Judge asks for the favor.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Chi season 7 episode 7. Reader's discretion is advised.

Alicia has a new plan for Reg in The Chi season 7 episode 7

Alicia has set her eyes on Reg as her new target in her quest to clean up the streets of Chicago for the younger generation. However, after taking a shot but failing to kill Reg in the previous episode, Alicia thinks of a new plan to get rid of the man and the danger his presence represents.

Alicia has a plan (Image via Paramount+)

In The Chi season 7 episode 7, while talking to Judge Bradley, Alicia isn't backing down in her plan to remove Reg from the picture, despite her first move being a failure. She has two choices: try to kill Reg again, or Judge Bradley can help her ensure that Reg gets behind bars. Either way, she simply wants Reg out of the Chicago streets.

The judge is not keen on doing it at first, but Alicia points out that judges bend the rules sometimes, and Reg being out and away from the streets is one step in making sure Chicago is safer for the younger generation. Ultimately, Judge Bradley agrees to do what she can and requests Alicia to give her everything she knows about Reg.

However, as seen in The Chi season 7 episode 7, Judge Bradly isn't the only one who will help put Alicia's plan into motion. She might not know it, but the judge has found someone who, like Alicia, wants Reg in prison: Detective Toussaint. The detective has been on Reg's tail since her son called her about Reg being alive in The Chi season 7 episode 5.

While the detective would do it for free, the incentive Judge Bradley has given her will make her work even harder to find Reg and put him in prison. The judge promises that if she brings Reg to her alive, her son can be out from prison.

The Chi season 7 episode 7 hints at Trig's return to the streets

Trig considers returning (Image via Paramount+)

In one of the boys' get-togethers in The Chi season 7 episode 7, Trig, Emmett, Shaad, Darnell, and Keith get to talking about the incidents that have been happening in the South Side of Chicago as of late. There have been several deaths already, with the latest incident being Jamal getting shot.

At one point during their conversation, Trig says that their "men's circle" is "beautiful," but it doesn't matter if they can't make any difference to the community. While Emmett says that they can't save the world, Keith replies that they can still look out for the people in the community. Darnell says that it didn't work before, but Trig disagrees. He says that it did work for a while until he left to run for office.

With Trig's walk down memory lane, Keith asks him if he plans to "come back to the streets," and Trig replies that only if they come back with him. They have worries about whether they can protect the community while still keeping their head down, but Shaad says that they just have to make sure that they protect each other.

Jamal lives in The Chi season 7 episode 7

In The Chi season 7 episode 6, Jamal becomes a casualty after Alicia tries to kill Reg. The previous episode ended with him lying on the ground and in a pool of his own blood. It didn't look like he could survive. However, The Chi season 7 episode 7 opens with him still alive, but his prognosis isn't good.

Jamal is alive (Image via Paramount+)

Jamal has to be put in a coma after the injuries he sustains from the shootout. While his new wife, Don, tries to be positive and hopeful that he can recover, his sister is thinking about the worst. Thankfully for them, Jamal makes a recovery at the end of The Chi season 7 episode 7. He's likely going to stay at the hospital for a while, although hospital bills are not something Dom has to worry about.

Alicia has paid for it, and Dom accepts the generous offer, but Jamal's sister isn't so happy about Alicia's gesture. She thinks Alicia has a motive. Whether Alicia's paying for Jamal's hospital bill is an act of guilt, after all, she's the reason for what happened to him, or if she has any other hidden agenda remains unclear.

Jada receives bad news in The Chi season 7 episode 7

Jada faces terrible news about her health in The Chi season 7 episode 7. During her check-up, which just happens to be scheduled on Darnell's birthday, the doctor gives her the news about her cancer coming back. It's sad news for her, but thinking that she had already beaten cancer before, she thinks she can do it again.

However, the doctor delivers even more terrible news: undergoing chemotherapy will not save her life. While the doctor doesn't explicitly say that she's dying, it's implied when the doctor's advice is to get her affairs in order before it's too late. Jada, however, waits until a day after Darnell's birthday to tell him the cancer news.

Catch The Chi season 7 episode 7, along with the show's previous episodes, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

