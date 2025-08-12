"Boy toy better be careful": Perez Hilton reacts to viral reports of Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble’s tense exchange

Days after reports of a public argument between Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble surfaced, pop culture commentator Perez Hilton warned that the latter should be &quot;careful.&quot;Several days ago, outlets like Page Six reported that the Kardashian family matriarch was seen arguing with her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter show in Las Vegas on July 26.On August 11, Hilton shared his blog about the alleged argument on X with the caption:Perez @ThePerezHiltonLINK#KrisJenner's boy toy better be careful or he will get fired!In his blog, Hilton wrote that, according to some onlookers, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble had a &quot;visibly tense&quot; exchange in the VIP section of the show.&quot;According to an eyewitness, the 69-year-old scurried away from the VIP section after a “visibly tense” exchange with her boyfriend. The onlooker said Khloé Kardashian then seemed to try and “reassure” a very “frustrated” Corey afterward. Yikes!&quot; Hilton wrote.Hilton further mentioned that The Kardashians star attended the event with Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, and others and shared a post on Instagram about having a &quot;great time&quot; despite the fight.The podcaster noted that the supposed fight happened a month after the two were allegedly seen having a &quot;disagreement&quot; at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Italy. Hilton, who has been reporting on and reacting to news about the Kardashians, sparked speculation at the end of his blog as he wrote:&quot;Is this signaling the beginning of the end to their relationship? Or is this just how Kris moves? She seems to be good at always getting what she wants!&quot; Perez Hilton commented on &quot;supposed relationship problems&quot; between Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble in another blog View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier, in his July 22 blog, citing a source, Perez Hilton sparked rumors about Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's relationship.&quot;Are Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble heading toward a breakup… because he hates the way she treats him? A new source is sharing insight into the supposed relationship problems between the couple right now!&quot; Hilton wrote.He mentioned that “signs of trouble” began in May, when Kris Jenner allegedly “learned” that Corey had been “all over” Jessica Alba at the opening of Palm Tree Beach Club in Las Vegas. Quoting a RadarOnline source, Hilton said that Jenner was “furious” about the incident.&quot;And Kris wasn’t too happy with Jessica, either! The insider said the momager was “ready to punch” the Fantastic Four alum when she found out she didn’t turn Corey away that day! Damn!&quot; Hiton claimed.Hilton mentioned another source who claimed that Gamble has had “enough of how Kris treats” him. Citing the RadarOnline source, the blogger noted that if things continue as they are, Gamble “may leave her.” Elsewhere in his blog, Hilton wrote that there were several &quot;issues&quot; related to money, and Gamble was &quot;upset&quot; when Kris Jenner allegedly &quot;reduced his monthly allowance.&quot; The pop culture commentator took a jab at Corey Gamble in his blog and wrote,&quot;Uh oh! Kris may end up single again in 2025! Of course, that would mean Corey would have to get a real job though…&quot;According to People, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble made their relationship official in 2015 after meeting at a party in 2014. At that time, Kris was in the middle of her split from Caitlyn Jenner.