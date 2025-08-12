Who is the judge in Ghislaine Maxwell’s case? Perez Hilton reacts to socialite telling inmates she had an alleged escape plan from prison

Perez Hilton recently weighed in on reports of Ghislaine Maxwell telling prison inmates she had an alleged escape plan from prison. For context, Ghislaine Maxwell, whose case has been overseen by Federal Judge Paul Engelmayer, was convicted in December 2021. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in trafficking and recruiting minors in association with deceased s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.Meanwhile, in a blog published on his self-titled website on August 11, Perez Hilton mentioned a report from The Daily Mail published on August 8. The report cited remarks from Kathryn Comolli, Maxwell's fellow inmate, who was in the same dormitory with her in Florida Correctional Institution-Tallahassee in 2022.In the statement to the outlet, Kathryn claimed that she had overheard Maxwell telling other inmates that she had damaging information on U.S. President Donald Trump, and it could earn her a pardon from then-President Joe Biden.&quot;I heard her tell another inmate that she had dirt on Trump and that it was going to get her a pardon from Biden. I guess Biden’s camp just didn’t want to go down that route,&quot; Kathryn Comolli told the outlet.However, in a statement to The Daily Beast, published on August 11, Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney David Oscar Markus shut down Comolli's claims, stating:&quot;There are plenty of absurd rumors out there—but this one, patently false, might just take the cake.&quot;According to Hilton, Kathryn Comolli also claimed Ghislaine Maxwell was &quot;smart and knew the law well.&quot; She further stated that Maxwell often helped other inmates with legal matters and &quot;won respect&quot; for doing so. However, she added that Maxwell &quot;would not let anyone take advantage of her.&quot;&quot;She did get leniency!&quot;: Perez Hilton on Ghislaine Maxwell's recent conversation with Deputy Attorney General Todd BlancheJeffrey Epstein &amp; POTUS Trump at Mar-A-Lago (Image via Getty)Furthermore, in his blog, Perez Hilton claimed that during his time in office, former U.S. President Joe Biden showed no interest in granting any form of leniency to the &quot;most infamous living sex trafficker in the world,&quot; referring to Ghislane Maxwell. Hilton further suggested that Maxwell was &quot;s**t outta luck… until Trump won again.&quot;Referring to Ghislaine Maxwell's recent two-day interrogation with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Hilton stated:&quot;Of course, we don’t know exactly what Maxwell and Blanche said to one another. But she did get leniency!&quot;Hilton is alluding to Ghislaine's recent transfer to a women-only Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, from a low-security facility in Tallahassee, Florida. The transfer took place a few days after being interrogated by Todd. On August 1, prison officials confirmed the transfer.The American blogger and columnist expressed skepticism over how Ghislaine Maxwell was suddenly transferred from the Tallahassee facility to the &quot;cushiest country club of a prison in the country.&quot;&quot;It’s not a pardon… not yet. But it’s a HUGE reward for… something,&quot; he added.Perez Hilton also claimed that former President Biden chose not to focus on President Donald Trump during his presidency, and allowed the Department of Justice to operate independently, as &quot;it’s supposed to be.&quot;&quot;Because they aren’t the POTUS’ personal lawyers or private police force. At least, they’re not supposed to be. When we’re not in an autocracy,&quot; he added.Meanwhile, on July 7, 2025, the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation released a two-page memo. It states that the &quot;systematic review revealed no incriminating client list,&quot; and that the convicted financier did not blackmail prominent individuals.They also released 11 hours of surveillance footage captured outside Epstein's cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. The footage proved that he died in his cell on August 10, 2019, from suicide, a finding consistent with the autopsy conducted by the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.