Who is Jennifer Welch? Bravo star leaves Trump voters enraged by calling for them to be banned from Chinese, Mexican, and Indian restaurants

Jennifer Welch is currently trending after she suggested in a recent episode of her podcast, I’ve Had It, that Donald Trump supporters should be banned from Mexican, Chinese, and Indian restaurants.Welch is an actress, podcaster, reality TV star, and residential interior designer. She is best known for her appearance on the reality series Sweet Home Oklahoma. According to her, white American voters who celebrate the POTUS’s border and LGBTQIA+ policies should not be permitted inside eateries run by immigrants and queer community.“I’ve had it with white people that triple Trumped that have the nerve and the audacity to walk into a Mexican restaurant, a Chinese restaurant, an Indian restaurant, or go to perhaps their gay hairdresser. I don’t think you should be able to enjoy anything but Cracker Barrel,” Jennifer stated.The New York Post defined the term “triple Trump” as those who support Trump’s “anti-stances on immigration, diversity, and LGBTQ+ rights.” Outkick added that the expression might also refer to people who voted for Trump in the 2016, 2020, and 2024 presidential elections.“White people that triple-Trumped should be banned, boycotted from enjoying the best thing that America has to offer, which is multiculturalism,” she added.In the wake of Jennifer Welch’s profanity-laden rant, netizens are now having diverse reactions. Trump supporters are putting her under fire, while others agree with her.

What happened to being inclusive and accepting?

Maybe she should worry about herself and not where other people eat.

People like this shouldn't have been given a voice

I doubt the restaurant owners agree with this cat.

A few users supported Welch.

Jennifer, you're definitely invited to the family reunion!

the way everyone in the comments completely missed her point .. she's not assuming anything about the workers at these places. she's saying if you vote against the rights of people you should be able to enjoy what those people provide.

Jennifer Welch hasn't responded to the backlash, as of writing. She moved to Oklahoma City when she was seven and was raised on a ranch where her father trained racing pigeons.Welch, now an actress, producer, and podcast host, first gained fame in 2017 on Bravo’s Sweet Home Oklahoma as “The Sheriff.” She is also a commercial and residential interior designer with her own firm for over 20 years, based in Oklahoma City with offices in Dallas, Nashville, Palm Springs, Denver, and Hawaii.Other TV series she appeared in include The View, Today, and Five Point With Chanel Rion. Jennifer Welch has been hosting the podcast I’ve Had It with Angie “Pumps” Sullivan since 2022. The duo also hosts another podcast titled IHIP News with Katie Phang.Angie Sullivan and Jennifer Welch at One Story. One Future: GLAAD Celebrates Pride 2025 - Source: GettyJennifer was previously married to Josh Welch, with whom she had two sons: Dylan, 15, and Roman, 13. She has 180K followers on Instagram.

On Monday, Ms. Welch's video slamming white Trump voters went viral, where she asked them to get their "fat a**es out of the Mexican restaurant… and over at a Cracker Barrel."

"If you want to triple Trump, if you want to browbeat DEI, if you want to browbeat gay people, you want to browbeat black people as you have been doing for four hundred years…" Jennifer shared.

She continued, "You wanna browbeat this generation of immigrants that come over here and open up businesses, honestly pay their taxes, you wanna demonize them and call them r*pists and felons and all this sh*t… I have f**king had it from top to bottom."

According to Jennifer Welch, white Trump voters should stay away from immigrant-run businesses because "nobody wants to see your f**king smug a**, teeny weeny pink arm, big gut around."

"Nobody wants to see that sh*t, no one," she concluded.

To that liberal racist Jennifer "Karen" Welch, since you've had it with white people who voted for Trump, I'm sure you really find it disgusting for Blacks, Asians and Hispanics who voted for @realDonaldTrump. I notice you didn't invite us to @CrackerBarrel. You don't mind us working there, but Blacks, Asians and Hispanics can't eat there. I notice you live in an all white pasty neighborhood. No diversity there. You're living proof parents shouldn't mate. I've had it with @ivehaditpodcast

Besides social media users, Jennifer Welch also faced backlash from inside the Republican party. For instance, former GOP Georgia Representative Vernon Jones took to X on Monday and wrote:

"To that liberal racist Jennifer 'Karen' Welch, since you've had it with white people who voted for Trump, I'm sure you really find it disgusting for Blacks, Asians, and Hispanics who voted for [Donald Trump]. I notice you didn’t invite us to [Cracker Barrel].”Jones added, “You don’t mind us working there, but Blacks, Asians, and Hispanics can’t eat there.”Sharing that he has “had it” with Welch’s podcast, Vernon also called out Jennifer for living in an “all-white pasty neighborhood” with “no diversity.”This is not the first time Jennifer Welch has called out Donald Trump. In April, she criticized the President for “droning on about Hannibal Lecter” and slammed Democrats for “playing the game with the rulebook” when MAGA has “ripped up the rulebook.”Her past comments came during her conversation with former Chicago Mayor and Democrat Rahm Emanuel. Back then, the duo also discussed the problems inside the liberal party.