Who is Jennifer Welch? Bravo star leaves Trump voters enraged by calling for them to be banned from Chinese, Mexican, and Indian restaurants

By Pallavi Kanungo
Published Aug 12, 2025 06:35 GMT
One Story. One Future: GLAAD Celebrates Pride 2025 - Source: Getty
Jennifer Welch at the One Story. One Future: GLAAD Celebrates Pride 2025. (Image via Getty/ Bryan Bedder)

Jennifer Welch is currently trending after she suggested in a recent episode of her podcast, I’ve Had It, that Donald Trump supporters should be banned from Mexican, Chinese, and Indian restaurants.

Welch is an actress, podcaster, reality TV star, and residential interior designer. She is best known for her appearance on the reality series Sweet Home Oklahoma. According to her, white American voters who celebrate the POTUS’s border and LGBTQIA+ policies should not be permitted inside eateries run by immigrants and queer community.

“I’ve had it with white people that triple Trumped that have the nerve and the audacity to walk into a Mexican restaurant, a Chinese restaurant, an Indian restaurant, or go to perhaps their gay hairdresser. I don’t think you should be able to enjoy anything but Cracker Barrel,” Jennifer stated.
The New York Post defined the term “triple Trump” as those who support Trump’s “anti-stances on immigration, diversity, and LGBTQ+ rights.” Outkick added that the expression might also refer to people who voted for Trump in the 2016, 2020, and 2024 presidential elections.

“White people that triple-Trumped should be banned, boycotted from enjoying the best thing that America has to offer, which is multiculturalism,” she added.
In the wake of Jennifer Welch’s profanity-laden rant, netizens are now having diverse reactions. Trump supporters are putting her under fire, while others agree with her.

A few users supported Welch.

Jennifer Welch hasn’t responded to the backlash, as of writing.

All you need to know about Jennifer Welch

According to Famous Birthdays, Jennifer Welch was born in Dallas, Texas, on August 7, 1973, and is now 52 years old. She moved to Oklahoma City when she was seven and was raised on a ranch where her father trained racing pigeons.

Welch, now an actress, producer, and podcast host, first gained fame in 2017 on Bravo’s Sweet Home Oklahoma as “The Sheriff.” She is also a commercial and residential interior designer with her own firm for over 20 years, based in Oklahoma City with offices in Dallas, Nashville, Palm Springs, Denver, and Hawaii.

Other TV series she appeared in include The View, Today, and Five Point With Chanel Rion. Jennifer Welch has been hosting the podcast I’ve Had It with Angie “Pumps” Sullivan since 2022. The duo also hosts another podcast titled IHIP News with Katie Phang.

Angie Sullivan and Jennifer Welch at One Story. One Future: GLAAD Celebrates Pride 2025 - Source: Getty
Jennifer was previously married to Josh Welch, with whom she had two sons: Dylan, 15, and Roman, 13. She has 180K followers on Instagram.

More about Jennifer Welch's recent remarks

On Monday, Ms. Welch’s video slamming white Trump voters went viral, where she asked them to get their “fat a**es out of the Mexican restaurant… and over at a Cracker Barrel.”

“If you want to triple Trump, if you want to browbeat DEI, if you want to browbeat gay people, you want to browbeat black people as you have been doing for four hundred years…” Jennifer shared.
She continued, “You wanna browbeat this generation of immigrants that come over here and open up businesses, honestly pay their taxes, you wanna demonize them and call them r*pists and felons and all this sh*t… I have f**king had it from top to bottom.”

According to Jennifer Welch, white Trump voters should stay away from immigrant-run businesses because “nobody wants to see your f**king smug a**, teeny weeny pink arm, big gut around.”

“Nobody wants to see that sh*t, no one,” she concluded.
Besides social media users, Jennifer Welch also faced backlash from inside the Republican party. For instance, former GOP Georgia Representative Vernon Jones took to X on Monday and wrote:

"To that liberal racist Jennifer ‘Karen’ Welch, since you’ve had it with white people who voted for Trump, I’m sure you really find it disgusting for Blacks, Asians, and Hispanics who voted for [Donald Trump]. I notice you didn’t invite us to [Cracker Barrel].”
Jones added, “You don’t mind us working there, but Blacks, Asians, and Hispanics can’t eat there.”

Sharing that he has “had it” with Welch’s podcast, Vernon also called out Jennifer for living in an “all-white pasty neighborhood” with “no diversity.”

This is not the first time Jennifer Welch has called out Donald Trump. In April, she criticized the President for “droning on about Hannibal Lecter” and slammed Democrats for “playing the game with the rulebook” when MAGA has “ripped up the rulebook.”

Her past comments came during her conversation with former Chicago Mayor and Democrat Rahm Emanuel. Back then, the duo also discussed the problems inside the liberal party.

About the author
Pallavi Kanungo

Pallavi Kanungo

Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.

An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.

Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.

During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs.

Know More
Edited by Divya Singh
