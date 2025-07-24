“ABC should pull the plug” — Melanie King vouches for The View’s cancellation after CBS axed Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show

Melanie King recently talked about the possibility of the ABC show The View getting canceled. King made the claims based on the cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show, which is leading to different reactions on social media.In a video shared through her self-titled YouTube channel on July 23, 2025, the online personality stated that the rumors of the cancellation of The View had been ongoing since 2024. Melanie said that it had been circulating for different reasons, including a decline in ratings and criticism towards the hosts.“All day long, they rail against conservatives or Republicans or anyone that doesn’t align with their talking points. Social media is exploding with posts like, about time ABC acts as that bias trash heap or Whoopi and Joey are relics. Cancel them already. And guess what? The truth is ABC should pull the plug”, King added.Melanie King stated that she would not accept that the ABC production was the “number one daytime talk show.” The YouTube star mentioned that controversies always led to an increase in viewership and that it had reportedly reduced in the last three years.Melanie referred to the cancellation of The Late Show, saying that ABC should now suit, and adding:“Relics like The View are not safe and they shouldn’t be. And speaking of Paramount and CBS, the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that’s going to take place in May of next year, is the blueprint for what needs to happen with The View.”Melanie King says that no one is interested in listening to the hosts of The ViewMelanie King’s latest video featured her saying that the ABC show has changed a lot ever since it premiered back in 1997. She said that it was initially intended to be a platform for “diverse women’s perspectives” and over the years, the focus shifted to other topics.Melanie referred to the problems allegedly associated with The View and addressed the hosts by saying:“They defend radical policies and ignore real issues. Critics are right. It’s an echo chamber of liberal shields beholden to Democratic Elite just like Colbert was.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 44-year-old stated that the hosts of The View were not supporting free speech. Apart from that, she referred to how CBS cancelled The Late Show for alleged financial issues, saying that ABC can also consider having a second thought about The View continuing for more seasons since the situation was almost the same.Melanie mentioned that almost all the late-night shows had been facing the problem of declining viewership, describing them as “political shields.” Melanie claimed that critics were reportedly saying that the ABC show’s cancellation was “overdue” and that Reddit threads were also speaking about the same.“Users cite their very low ratings and their bias. Again, the only times they have good ratings is when there’s a spike in views from a special guest, and especially during the election cycle when they would have on Joe Biden or Kamala Harris, then they would get a boost. Otherwise, no one wants to hear what these ladies have to say, and they’re getting tuned out on a daily basis,” she said.Melanie said that although the talk show was being watched by millions, people didn’t like it at the same time for certain reasons. She further stated that cost-cutting have been a priority for all shows that are getting cancelled in 2025.As per an update shared by TV Insider on July 24, 2025, Joy Behar announced in an episode of The View, which aired the same day, that they were going on a hiatus. An insider for the outlet stated that the hiatus will be a part of a summer break, which starts in August and ends after Labor Day.The View has aired for 28 seasons so far. While Melanie’s YouTube video has received more than 20K views, ABC or the hosts of the show have not shared any response to the same.