Ben Shapiro recently shared his response to Joy Behar, who said in an episode of The View on May 30, 2025, that she would kiss Jennifer Lopez. Notably, Ben reposted a video from the episode through his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on May 31, 2025.

The clip was originally shared by The View on the same platform, and Shapiro wrote in his tweet:

“@JoyVBehar, 82, just offered to make out with JLo, 55, to prove me wrong about older women acting like teenage clowns. It’s a bold strategy."

The political commentator said there are “elderly people” trying to get attention in some manner. Ben's words referred to Jennifer’s appearance at the American Music Awards on May 26, 2025, where the singer was spotted kissing her backup dancers during a performance, as per Inquirer.

The video posted by The View on X started playing Ben’s reaction to the kissing, where he addressed the fact that Jennifer is 55 years old, and added:

“There is this thing that’s happening in our culture where a bunch of people are masquerading as 17 year olds. You see it in the manosphere too. You see a bunch of people, who are sort of in the podcast space, who are cosplaying at being 17-year-old be and b*tthead types.”

Joy Behar said that Ben’s comment was the “dumbest statement” she had ever heard. While the co-hosts of The View continued discussing Shapiro’s response, a video played where Behar was spotted kissing a few women. The comedian and television host admitted that she had kissed many women on the show.

Co-host Ana Navarro seemingly told Joy to kiss Jennifer Lopez when the actress would appear on the show. Behar said in her response:

“I’ll be happy to kiss her.”

Jennifer Lopez was spotted kissing the backup dancers during a performance

As mentioned, the Jersey Girl star made headlines earlier this week after appearing at the American Music Awards. According to People magazine, Jennifer Lopez opted for a jumpsuit during her performance. She kissed her backup dancers, including a female dancer.

The event was organized in Las Vegas, and Jennifer Lopez performed for around six minutes to the hit singles of 2025, such as Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish, as stated by Page Six.

Before her appearance on stage, the Marry Me star spoke to People magazine. She revealed that she was planning "to go to Pride" at the World Pride Music Festival in June this year. She further stated:

“I’m super excited about that. I’m working on that show right now too as we speak, and crafting the tour as well. I’m excited to get back out there. It seems like a perfect summer to celebrate being free and being happy.”

According to People magazine, Tiffany Haddish also reacted to the performance on stage by saying:

“Save a dancer for me, J.Lo. Damn! You ain’t the only one out here single.”

While Ben Shapiro’s comments on Jennifer Lopez’s performance are trending everywhere, the Shotgun Wedding star has yet to respond to the same. Jennifer has not announced any new album so far, and her last major project was This Is Me… Now, which came out in February 2024.

