From autism to bipolar disorder: Exploring Kanye's claims about his alleged mental disorders as Ben Shapiro says rapper has "mental issues"

Ben Shapiro recently claimed in a video that Kanye West has mental issues. Notably, Ye confirmed his diagnosis with autism in February this year as he spoke to Justin LaBoy. Ye alleged during the conversation that his condition was initially misdiagnosed as bipolar disorder.

Ben shared a clip through the official handle of his show on X on May 13, 2025, where he shared his response to Ye’s controversial new single Heil H*tler. He started addressing the same by saying that Ye has mental issues, and added:

“I’ve been saying that Kanye West has mental issues for years and years and years and years and years. There’s nothing new here. Years and years ago, when Kanye West was making inroads with the first Trump administration, I tweeted famously, ‘Live by the Kanye, die by the Kanye,’ because he’s nuts.”

The political commentator alleged that Ye’s mental problems are the reason that he focuses so much on Jews, leading to the release of Heil H*tler. Ben then began speaking on those who are “parroting” the new song and said:

“They think it’s fun to be transgressive and all rules must be broken. Because if you’re standing up to the narrative, you’re doing something brave and amazing. Or maybe you’re just being a piece of sh*t. That’s also possible. It turns out that some rules exist for a reason.”

Ben seemingly criticized those who have been close to Ye over the years, saying that they have maintained silence at a time when the artist has shifted into N*zism.

Kanye West’s alleged battle with his mental health: Autism diagnosis and more

Although Ye has been creating headlines for some time due to his social media posts and new single, his alleged mental health problems have also been a topic of discussion over the years.

As mentioned, Kanye West confirmed in February 2025 that he has been diagnosed with autism. However, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, claimed around five years ago in a now-deleted social media post that Ye was reportedly struggling with bipolar disorder, as per BBC News.

Kim said at the time that she opted to keep the impact of Ye’s mental health on the family members since she likes to maintain privacy for the same. The Kardashians star addressed why she decided to open up on Ye’s alleged mental issues and said:

“I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health. Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor.”

According to The Guardian, Kanye West addressed his condition in a few of his singles. Ye disclosed his autism diagnosis while appearing for an interview on The Download podcast, claiming that his condition was wrongly diagnosed as bipolar. He addressed the same by referring to his wife, Bianca Censori, and stated:

“I went to this doctor … My wife took me to do that because she said, ‘Something about your personality doesn’t feel like it’s bipolar, I’ve seen bipolar before.’ And I’ve come to find that it’s really a case of autism that I have.”

Kanye West stated that he's not using medication for his autism and is focusing on limiting things that could restrict his creativity. He also mentioned working on his mental health, noting that when things get worse, it takes a lot of time to recover and keep personal issues hidden from the public.

Ben Shapiro’s comments on Ye are now trending everywhere, and the latter has yet to share a response to the same.

