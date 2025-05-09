Andrew Tate spotted playing Kanye's latest single on his Bugatti, clips go viral online

Andrew Tate was spotted playing Kanye West’s new single Heil H*tler in his Bugatti. Notably, a video of the same is going viral on different platforms, and it was shared through the official page of Tate’s global community, The Real World, on X (formerly Twitter) on May 9, 2025.

The viral clip starts with the controversial social media personality walking out of a house and moving towards a car parked on the side of the road. He enters the vehicle, and the camera starts moving around the Bugatti.

In between all of these, Kanye West’s song Heil H*tler starts playing. A few seconds later, Tate starts the car and drives away as Ye’s song continues playing inside the vehicle.

Although Ye has not responded to Tate’s viral video until now, Heil H*tler is included in the soundtrack of Kanye’s upcoming album, Cuck, previously known as WW3. A release date for the project is not confirmed yet, and two songs from the track list, Cousins and WW3, came out earlier this year.

On the other hand, Heil H*tler was released on Thursday, May 8. A few hours later, Ye tweeted that the song was taken down by streaming platforms.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the video features some black men appearing in formation with animal skins and heads, and they can be heard singing the following phrases:

“Ni**a Heil Hitler.”

Kanye West’s new single has reportedly faced a ban on streaming platforms

Ye's new single is included in the soundtrack of his upcoming album (Image via Getty)

As mentioned, Ye’s single Heil H*tler has brought a lot of trouble for the rapper as it praises Adolf H*tler. It also addresses the custody issues of his children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

While Kanye West is yet to address the ongoing controversies from his side, he tweeted that the single has been banned by the digital streaming platforms. He added a link to a song by Randy Newman, titled Rednecks, on Apple Music, and wrote:

"Heil H*tler by Ye has been banned by all digital streaming platforms while Rednecks by Randy Newman remains streamable They’re literally keeping the ni**as down"

According to Billboard, Ye had shared the song through SoundCloud on the same day, but it is no longer available on the platform. Notably, the digital streaming platforms have yet to respond to the claims made by Kanye West.

The single arrived around three months after Ye shared a lineup of tweets in February 2025, speaking about Adolf H*tler and the N*zis. He wrote in one of the tweets that he loves H*tler and declared that he was a N*zi in another post, as per Billboard. The tweets have been deleted now.

As per another update from Billboard on May 9, 2025, Jim Berk, who serves as the CEO of the Jewish human rights organization, Simon Weisenthal Center, criticized Ye for the new song. While speaking to the outlet, Berk even requested X to remove Ye from their platforms and advised others to not promote the song in any manner. Berk said:

“Kanye West’s release of a song entitled ‘Heil H*tler’ on VE Day, the anniversary of the defeat of the Nazi regime, is hate speech, pure and simple – totally in line with the despicable messages we now expect from West.”

Ye will serve as a producer for his upcoming album Cuck, which includes Heil H*tler in the soundtrack. Apart from him, the project is produced by record label Digital Nas, alongside record producers 88-Keys and Che Pope.

