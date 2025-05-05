"Mentally deficient": Perez Hilton slams Kanye West after rapper calls Bianca Censori a "subservient extension to her master" in latest tweet

Media personality Perez Hilton recently reacted to Kanye West endorsing a statement that referred to his wife, Bianca Censori, as a "subservient extension to her master". On May 4, 2025, Hilton termed the Runaway rapper as "mentally deficient".

"#KanyeWest is mentally deficient"

As per the Times of India, on May 1, 2025, Kanye reposted a now-deleted tweet by user @badazn, calling Bianca Censori a "subservient extension to her master”. He wrote,

“every man needs himself a bianca, she is a good woman that does whatever ye tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say, the only thing she cares about is being a subservient extension to her master”

Hilton further expressed his disapproval with Kanye's actions in an article, stating,

"Ew ew EW! The fact that someone actually thought this, typed it out, and hit send is just so beyond…So gross. So, so, so gross. And just so sad… Bianca was so close to breaking away from Ye only to fall back into his clutches."

Kanye West's statements about Bianca Censori explored

This isn't the first time Kanye West has posted comments about his wife, Bianca Censori, on X. According to Us Weekly, on February 7, 2025, West, in a now-deleted tweet, stated how he controlled Censori's outfit choices. He wrote:

“I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE. THIS AIN’T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST SH*T SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A** BROKE B****ES? PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES, I DON’T MAKE HER DO NOTHING. SHE DOESN’T WANT TO, BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL, YOU STUPID A** WOKE PAWNS"

The post came amidst rumors that the couple were divorcing. As per Page Six, Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been married for over two years after tying the knot on December 20, 2022.

Kanye also confirmed a rift between the couple in his track BIANCA in his new album Cuck. He rapped,

“My baby, she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick / I just do not get it/ She’s having a panic attack, and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back, I stay up all night / I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.”

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals - Image via Getty

However, Bianca Censori was pictured in Kanye West's live stream, three months after their Grammy appearance on February 2, 2025.

According to the Daily Mail, Censori was spotted wearing a revealing bodysuit with no undergarments, along with a brunette wig with bangs and high heels.

A clip has gone viral on social media of internet personality Sneako, who was sitting in front of the camera, rushed to cover the lens after he spotted that Censori was visible in the frame.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are yet to publicly comment on Perez Hilton's statements.

