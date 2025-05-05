"That was some scumbaggery right there" — Lord Jamar reacts to Kanye West's remarks on Jay-Z's kids, claims they are not really friends 

On May 3, 2025, Art of Dialogue posted a video on their YouTube channel featuring Lord Jamar talking about Kanye West's remarks on Jay-Z's children. In March 2025, Ye questioned the mental capacity of Jay-Z's kids during one of his controversial tweet threads. Commenting on the same, American rapper and DJ Lord Jamar said there was a time when a man's children and his family were off-limits in any beef, and those lines weren't to be crossed.

Jamar added:

"Why would you drag somebody else's seed into grown people's conflict. That's you know, something you know I would describe that as scumbaggery. You know that was some scumbaggery right."

Additionally, Lord Jamar made a statement on Ye and Hov's relationship, questioning if they were "ever really friends". Citing a reason for his theory, the DJ said that it was questionable for Jay-Z to be friends with Kanye West if the kind of person Ye is and the kind of person Jay-Z is are considered.

Lord Jamar said that considering where the rappers came from, it wouldn't be a possibility for them to be friends if the commonality of music was removed from the equation. The DJ mentioned:

"Do you really think these guys would have ever come together? That Jay-Z would ever have somebody like Kanye hanging around him if Kanye couldn't do something for him? Of course not!"

Further, Lord Jamar proceeded to claim that Jay-Z associated himself with Ye when the rapper was "selling all those records" and made him feel like his little man. Jamar added that as time went on, Kanye realised that Hov didn't look at him as an equal, the aggression of which reportedly caused Ye to lash out at Jay-Z in his way.

Lord Jamar said that people should stop being "scumbags as black people" and start having more honor and morals. Addressing what Ye said about Jay-Z's children, Jamar also mentioned that making statements for likes and attention must come to an end.

What did Kanye West say about Jay-Z's kids? Details explored

Kanye West posted an unprovoked yet controversial tweet concerning Jay-Z and Beyonce's 7-year-old twins Sir and Rumi's mental capacity on March 18, 2025. In the now-deleted tweet, the rapper used offensive language about Jay-Z's kids and questioned:

"WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS,"

Additionally, Ye followed up the tweet with another one wherein, instead of apologizing, the rapper said:

“I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyoncé’s family down … because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled [sic].”

On April 10, 2025, Kanye West apologized to Jay-Z in a now-deleted tweet, stating that he felt bad about his statement, citing a personal reason for what he had written. Ye said that he felt like he gave his life to the industry and thought of many people as his family, but no one had his back when he needed them.

While Jay-Z and Beyonce did not engage with Kanye West over the remarks he made on their kids, Queen Bey's mother, Tina Knowles, acknowledged the situation indirectly.

Taking to Instagram on March 20, 2025, Tina shared a corny joke with her followers wherein she addressed that a snowman throwing a tantrum has a meltdown. It is speculated that she made the comment in reference to Ye having multiple meltdowns on X, wherein he posts controversial tweets.

