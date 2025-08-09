“She’s a fool”: Megyn Kelly mocks Jasmine Crockett over her bizarre response to an NY Post article calling her “a no-show boss from hell”

Megyn Kelly criticized Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett for her response to a recent New York Post article, which accused her of being &quot;rude&quot; to her staff.Crockett appeared in the August 8 episode of CBS News's The Takeout with Major Garrett, where host Garrett asked her about a New York Post article published the day before, titled Trump critic Rep. Jasmine Crockett is a no-show boss from hell who terrorizes staffers, aides say: 'All diva, no wow.'&quot;Congressman Crockett, you gained a lot of attention by being a rather fierce critic of the president; some of your language in this interview suggests as much. The New York Post has a story today that has a headline that reads 'No Show Boss from hell who terrorizes staffers,' referring to you? Are you a no-show boss from hell? Who terrorizes staffers?&quot; Garrett questioned.In response, Crockett mentioned Beyoncé's famous line, saying, &quot;If they're not talking about you, then obviously you must not be doing anything,&quot; implying the media scrutiny signals her political impact. She dismissed the claims, describing them as &quot;nonsense&quot; and stated that she doesn't believe the outlet &quot;would probably be the first ones to be able to figure out&quot; if she were a &quot;boss from hell.&quot;The 44-year-old further denied the accusations, emphasizing that she served in a public office for five years, and expressed disbelief at being labeled a &quot;terrible person and a terrible boss.&quot; She added that working on Capitol Hill is challenging for everyone, &quot;no matter who you are&quot;, but pointed out that as a black woman, she faces scrutiny from all angles.&quot;But when people start talking about you, that's when you know that you are obviously getting under their skin. So I am not going to give up. There's a song that I like to quote every once in a while, it says, "Your hate is my motivation,' so keep hating. All it does is motivate me to continue to do what I do, which is to be loud and proud on behalf of the American people," Jasmie Crockett concluded.In response, American political commentator Megyn Kelly shared Jasmine Crockett's interview on her X handle the same day, writing:"She actually thinks ppl are talking about her bc she's black, not bc she's a fool."The New York Post's sources claim Jasmine Crockett "terrorizes" her staff The New York Post cited sources in the aforementioned article, who claimed that Rep. Jasmine Crockett is often absent from her office unless she's appearing in the media, and that she &quot;terrorizes&quot; her staff when she is present.According to the outlet the Democratic Congresswoman is rarely present in her government-provided suite in the Longworth House Office Building, while a source claimed she prefers to work from her &quot;nearby luxury apartment building, sometimes for weeks on end.&quot;&quot;She is laying around her apartment, won’t come into the office, and is really just indifferent to staff and will scream at them,&quot; the former staffer stated.Jasmine Crockett speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture presented by Coca-Cola (Image via Getty)Another source claimed that when Crockett comes to work at Capitol Hill, she prefers to be driven a short distance by a staff member in a rented car rather than using the staff member's own, less expensive vehicle.&quot;You’re technically allowed to do this but it’s wildly inefficient. Instead of using the scheduler’s car, she rents a car every week in DC. She expects her staff to drive her around while she’s in the back seat,&quot; they added.A former Democratic congressional aide stated:&quot;You would think working for a black woman, if you were a young black woman or a young person of color, you would feel empowered in that space. But truly, the only person that she [Jasmine Crockett] thinks about and cares about is herself. The staff is really just an island unto itself, because she doesn’t care about the local issues happening in her district. She's more focused on, 'Get me on "The View," 'Get me on this late-night talk show.'"Another source close to Jasmine Crokett's team alleged that she is not kind to her staff and is also not a "really dedicated member focused on constituents." A third source who previously worked with Crockett claimed she is "all diva, no wow" and alleged that she is mostly focused on being an influencer rather than a member of Congress.Meanwhile, in another article posted on August 8, the outlet stated that in her interview with CBS News, Jasmine Crockett did not address the specific allegations against her but instead called the report "more slander, more nonsense, more lies," and "laughed off" the "troubling accusations."