Fact Check: Is Jasmine Crockett the first Black woman democrat to play in the Congressional Baseball Game?

Jasmine Crockett made history on Wednesday evening. As Republicans and Democrats gathered to play their annual baseball game for charity, Crockett was someone who hadn't been in the game before.

GOP @GOP Last night, Republicans trounced the Democrats 16-6 during the Congressional Baseball Game. That's 3 years in a row! Last night, Republicans trounced the Democrats 16-6 during the Congressional Baseball Game. That's 3 years in a row! https://t.co/HNK6hsycuk

She became the first ever Black woman Democrat to get in the game. It has been played for 114 years and she is the first, having finally broken through in 2023.

Jasmine Crockett makes history in Congressional baseball game

Jasmine Crockett said in a statement to CNN:

“I’m playing today for all the little Black girls with big dreams - whether those dreams are on the baseball field or in the halls of Congress. As the first Black Woman Democrat to play in the Congressional Baseball Game, I want to show those girls that if I can do it, they can do it - and probably a lot better."

Unfortunately, Crockett's presence wasn't enough to power her team to victory. Republicans defeated Democrats 16-6, marking the red team's third consecutive win.

Jasmine Crockett's Congressional baseball game supported the Nationals charity

The bipartisan event has been a tradition in Congress since 1909. It serves to raise funds for local charities. In 2023, the funds raised went to the local chapters of the Boys & Girls Club, Nationals Philosophies, which is the official charity of the Washington Nationals, and the Washington Literacy Center.

Steve Scalise @SteveScalise -peat!! Last night Republicans won our third Congressional Baseball Game in a row—and raised $1.8 MILLION for charity! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… -peat!! Last night Republicans won our third Congressional Baseball Game in a row—and raised $1.8 MILLION for charity! 3️⃣-peat!! Last night Republicans won our third Congressional Baseball Game in a row—and raised $1.8 MILLION for charity! 🐘⚾️🇺🇸🏆 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/fYGdws9RT7

Crockett was the first Black woman on the Democratic side to play, but not the first Black woman to play in the baseball game. Representative Mia Love previously participated in the game.

