Fact Check: Was Drew Smith suspended following ejection for foreign substance check vs Yankees? 

Before he could even throw a pitch in the first game of the Subway Series, New York Mets pitcher Drew Smith was ejected for not passing a foreign substance check. Before he could officially face a batter, the umpiring crew deemed that his hands were too sticky and tossed him from the game.

As with the other ejections this year (Max Scherzer, Domingo German among others), this comes with an automatic 10-game suspension. This is subject to appeal, though.

However, in this case, Drew Smith opted not to appeal. His suspension will last 10 scheduled Mets games beginning with the finale of their series last night vs the Yankees.

After the game, Mets reliever Drew Smith said via ESPN:

They said both of my hands were too sticky. Really surprised, because I haven't done anything different all year. Sweat and rosin. I don't know what else to say. Nothing changed. It's just, I think the process is so arbitrary. It can change from one crew to the other, and I think that's the main issue."

Umpire Bill Miller also discussed the ejection:

Drew Smith was ejected because he had sticky hands. I don't know what's on his hand; all I know it was sticky -- sticky to the touch. It stuck to my hands when I touched it. Not only his pitching hand, but his glove hand, as well. I think if something's sticky, it's illegal. They cannot manipulate the rosin. They can't use foreign substance. I don't know what was on his hand."

He is the fifth MLB pitcher and the second Mets pitcher to face this suspension this season.

