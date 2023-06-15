With the New York Yankees tied 1-1 late in the finale of the Subway Series last night, Isiah Kiner-Falefa knocked in the go-ahead run by grounding into a fielder's choice with an error. He then proceeded to steal second and advance to third on the errant throw. That's when things got really exciting.

Now nursing a one run lead, Kiner-Falefa crept off of third with two outs and sprinted for the plate as soon as pitcher Brooks Raley moved. The throw went wild and the Yankees utility man was safe with a 3-1 lead.

This is not a play that happens very often. For reference, it's only been done six times this season, so it's a treat for fans whenever it happens. Yankees fans were thrilled with IKF's play and are pleasantly surprised with how valuable he's been this season.

Ultimately, the play was all for naught. In the bottom half of the inning, the Mets tied the game on a bases loaded HBP and then a single with a runner caught stretching to end the threat.

In extra innings, the Yankees couldn't push across the ghost runner and fell to 4-3 in the 10th on Brandon Nimmo's RBI double. However, at the time, this was one of the most exciting plays of the game and is still one of the more unique plays baseball can offer.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa's heroics not enough for Yankees

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has come up in clutch situations often. He has a walk-off single this season and his race around the bases after driving in one run was looking like it might go down in a similar vein.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa couldn't carry the Yankees far enough

Unfortunately, the Yankees vaunted bullpen couldn't hold the Mets and their offense was once again stagnant in extras, leading to a loss. It drops them to 39-30 on the year, though they still firmly hold the second wild card slot in the American League.

