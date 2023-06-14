The New York Mets fell to the New York Yankees in the first game of the Subway Series despite having Max Scherzer on the mound. The ace couldn't get through the fourth inning as he surrendered seven hits, six runs and only recorded two strikeouts.

In that fourth inning, the Yankees scored five runs to overcome a four-run deficit. While the Mets would later tie it to prevent a loss on Scherzer's record, it was still a dreadful performance.

Barstool's Frank the Tank ripped into the ace for his performance on Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Frank Fleming @NjTank99 Max Scherzer is a washed up bum Max Scherzer is a washed up bum

He tweeted his vitriol:

"Max Scherzer is a washed up bum."

Scherzer's ERA soared to over 4.00 as a result of the performance. Despite the Yankees not having Harrison Bader or Aaron Judge, they more than doubled their average runs per game without the reigning MVP.

The Yankees battered Scherzer, who is having one of the worst seasons he's had in a long while. The Yankees' offense has been poor without the 2022 MVP, but they made Scherzer look like a Triple-A pitcher last night.

The Mets will look to rebound as another aging, struggling ace in Justin Verlander gets the ball opposite his former teammate Gerrit Cole.

Max Scherzer is not the same pitcher this season

The New York Mets have not been nearly as good this season as they were expected to be. After spending an insane amount of money, they're five games under .500.

Max Scherzer has not been good this season

They've been bitten by the injury bug, but the largest culprit is that their stars aren't playing like stars. Both Verlander and Max Scherzer have been underwhelming.

Last year, Scherzer posted a 2.29 ERA. This year, it has ballooned to 2.29. His xERA of 3.19 suggests he's getting unlucky, but the Mets can't afford that right now.

His K/9 is down as well, marking the first time it's been under 10 since 2011 with the Detroit Tigers. He's making a lot of money and he will need to turn it around in order to justify the spending spree Steve Cohen signed him on.

Poll : 0 votes