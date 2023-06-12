Though it's just to a minor league deal, the New York Mets have signed Luke Voit after he was recently released by the Milwaukee Brewers. A former New York Yankee, Voit has not had a good run and is looking to rebound in New York City once again. Mets fans aren't exactly thrilled, though.

The team is trying to navigate the next few weeks without MLB home run leader Pete Alonso. They are also trying to find anyone to give them a spark so they can rebound from the 31-35 start and the nearly 10-game hole they find themselves in.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Luke Voit is headed to New York Luke Voit is headed to New York https://t.co/ggxCV80z0z

Voit once led the league in home runs, albeit during the COVID-19 shortened season. Still, he blasted 22 home runs in a 60-game season in New York and was a prolific home run hitter for the Yankees.

Mets fans aren't really convinced that he can be the savior this team needs and they don't really love the addition, even if it's just a minor league contract.

Bo Naylor @Brooks_Mu25 @TalkinBaseball_ Uncle Steve loves himself a good washed up right handed power hitter @TalkinBaseball_ Uncle Steve loves himself a good washed up right handed power hitter

Joey @DJLeMVP



(But I actually loved Voit) @TalkinBaseball_ More sloppy seconds(But I actually loved Voit) @TalkinBaseball_ More sloppy seconds(But I actually loved Voit)

Frank 🏴‍☠️ @americantantrum @TalkinBaseball_ I know an east coast based GM that might be looking for work soon if the Mets are looking for a GM this summer. @TalkinBaseball_ I know an east coast based GM that might be looking for work soon if the Mets are looking for a GM this summer.

Chris Wilbur @Wilburforce2001 @TalkinBaseball_ Mets doing everything they can rob at bats from Baty, Vientos and Maricio @TalkinBaseball_ Mets doing everything they can rob at bats from Baty, Vientos and Maricio

Jake W. @hjw2B @TalkinBaseball_ Another mid bat to add to the lineup in Queens🥱 @TalkinBaseball_ Another mid bat to add to the lineup in Queens🥱

Former Yankees are flourishing around the league. Joey Gallo rediscovered his power stroke. Sonny Gray is in the Cy Young conversation. Aroldis Chapman is a good reliever again. Gary Sanchez is carrying the San Diego Padres. The list goes on.

Steve Cohen and Billy Eppler will hope that the trend can continue with Voit, whose last productive season came with the Yankees.

Luke Voit's career has spiraled

Not long ago, Luke Voit was a star for the New York Yankees. Now, he can barely find a team. This spiral all started when the Yankees added Anthony Rizzo at the 2022 trade deadline.

Luke Voit heads back to New York

Voit's defense left a lot to be desired, which is why they brought in Rizzo. He played so well that pretty soon, Voit was relatively useless. He landed with the San Diego Padres, who were up and coming.

However, when Eric Hosmer vetoed a trade to the Washington Nationals for Juan Soto, the Padres had to include Voit instead. Suddenly, he was on baseball's worst team. He struggled from then and on and bounced around, now landing with the New York Mets.

