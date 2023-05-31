When will Manny Machado return? San Diego Padres superstar's health status and expected recovery timetable examined

Manny Machado has been on the Injured List since May 15 when he suffered a hand injury after being hit by a pitch. He's been missing from the lineup since then as the San Diego Padres have continued to flounder. They're 25-29 and eight games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fortunately, reinforcements are coming soon. Machado is expected to return to the lineup sooner than later. In fact, it could be as soon as Friday when the Padres begin a homestand.

Manny Machado nearing a return from injury

The hand required a fairly lengthy IL stint, but this is still an earlier return than the worst case scenario. The superstar third baseman is desperately needed.

Manny Machado said he feels good and could be ready right away via the San Diego Tribune:

“It could be tomorrow. I could wake up tomorrow and be like, ‘I’m ready to go. Let’s go.’”

He acknowledged that he does have some discomfort in his hand, but that he's just about ready to play anyway. That's good news for a Padres team that is lost without him.

Manny Machado is close to returning

He added:

“I get back, I want to be 100 percent. The hand is always something that needs to be 100 percent. I mean, I do everything with it — catch, hit, I gotta have that flick. We hit all day. Everything we do is with our hands. So you want to be able to recover quickly and be 100 percent so that that recovery is not so bad. That’s the biggest thing, is the recovery tomorrow.”

Can he lead the Padres on the comeback?

