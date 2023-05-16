Manny Machado Injury Update: Health Status and expected recovery period after Padres star hit by pitch

The San Diego Padres have sputtered to start 2023, but things may be only getting worse as slugger Manny Machado suffered a hand injury recently. He took a pitch from Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller on his left hand and had to be removed from the game.

His HBP drove in a run in an eventual victory, which snapped a five-game losing streak. However, it came at a nasty price. Machado is sure to miss some time with this injury.

Fortunately, manager Bob Melvin said that his X-Rays came back negative. That could indicate that a few days or a week off is all that the third baseman needs.

Bob Melvin confirms no break in Manny Machado injury update

Padres manager Bob Melvin said via ESPN:

"There's nothing broken in there. He got hit on the top of the hand. Might have gotten a nerve or something like that. For him to come out of the game, it can't feel too terribly good. He's got quite the pain tolerance. We've got a lot of treatment. We'll see how he is [Tuesday]."

Manny Machado didn't break anything

There's no official timetable just yet, but the negative X-Ray certainly bodes well for his injury update. If it's a bruise or contusion, then Manny Machado shouldn't miss but a few games. Since the X-Ray ruled out a broken bone, then a months-long Injured List stint is probably not necessary.

He is more than likely to be out of the lineup today, but is considered day-to-day at this point and unlikely to miss an extended period of time.

