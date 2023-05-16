Create

Manny Machado Injury Update: Health Status and expected recovery period after Padres star hit by pitch

By Zachary Roberts
Modified May 16, 2023 15:08 GMT
Kansas City Royals v San Diego Padres
Manny Machado suffered a hand injury

The San Diego Padres have sputtered to start 2023, but things may be only getting worse as slugger Manny Machado suffered a hand injury recently. He took a pitch from Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller on his left hand and had to be removed from the game.

His HBP drove in a run in an eventual victory, which snapped a five-game losing streak. However, it came at a nasty price. Machado is sure to miss some time with this injury.

Manny Machado exited tonight's game after being hit by a pitch.X-rays on Machado's hand were negative, per @sdutKevinAcee. https://t.co/fPvxHHjOGc

Fortunately, manager Bob Melvin said that his X-Rays came back negative. That could indicate that a few days or a week off is all that the third baseman needs.

Bob Melvin confirms no break in Manny Machado injury update

Padres manager Bob Melvin said via ESPN:

"There's nothing broken in there. He got hit on the top of the hand. Might have gotten a nerve or something like that. For him to come out of the game, it can't feel too terribly good. He's got quite the pain tolerance. We've got a lot of treatment. We'll see how he is [Tuesday]."
Manny Machado didn&#039;t break anything
Manny Machado didn't break anything

There's no official timetable just yet, but the negative X-Ray certainly bodes well for his injury update. If it's a bruise or contusion, then Manny Machado shouldn't miss but a few games. Since the X-Ray ruled out a broken bone, then a months-long Injured List stint is probably not necessary.

youtube-cover

He is more than likely to be out of the lineup today, but is considered day-to-day at this point and unlikely to miss an extended period of time.

