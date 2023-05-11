The San Diego Padres have a massive payroll thanks to stars Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts among others. They went all-in this offseason and tried to build a contender out of a team that made a surprising NLCS run. They're currently 19-18 and 3.5 games from first place.
They sunk even lower last night with a 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins. The Twins are a good team this year, so it's not an inexcusable loss, but only three runs from this vaunted offense is a big surprise.
They're fortunate not to play in a division with a runaway leader since their lackluster record would be much further from first in other divisions. This is a surprising start for a team pegged by many to emerge from the National League. Their fans, suffice it to say, are thoroughly displeased.
The Padres have the third-highest payroll in all of baseball, something that's potentially slated to go up with Juan Soto's inevitable extension. They've invested almost $250 million in their roster to end up one game above .500.
What's wrong with the San Diego Padres?
Stars are underperforming, but many fans believe it's the manager's fault. Bob Melvin has not been the guiding force many expected and with a roster this talented, a 19-18 record is almost inexcusable.
There's still time for them to turn it around, but the offense, which features one of the deepest lineups in all of baseball, has got to turn it around. Machado, Tatis, Soto, Bogaerts, Matt Carpenter, Nelson Cruz and the rest of the team have to begin hitting to their pedigree.
If they don't, it could be a very long and frustrating season for the fans. After last season's team made the NLCS, an early exit or completely missing the playoffs would be a shock.
Fortunately, it's a very long season and talent usually shines through. The San Diego Padres have plenty of that, so they should be able to turn things around in theory.