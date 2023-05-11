The San Diego Padres have a massive payroll thanks to stars Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts among others. They went all-in this offseason and tried to build a contender out of a team that made a surprising NLCS run. They're currently 19-18 and 3.5 games from first place.

They sunk even lower last night with a 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins. The Twins are a good team this year, so it's not an inexcusable loss, but only three runs from this vaunted offense is a big surprise.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They're fortunate not to play in a division with a runaway leader since their lackluster record would be much further from first in other divisions. This is a surprising start for a team pegged by many to emerge from the National League. Their fans, suffice it to say, are thoroughly displeased.

AmoMX @thankyou4life78 @BallySportsSD @Padres Fire Melvin!! Get a manager who can make adjusments, get the best of players, a winning mentality. Melvin thinks he is still with the A's, making the padres play mediocre baseball with one of the highest payrolls. @BallySportsSD @Padres Fire Melvin!! Get a manager who can make adjusments, get the best of players, a winning mentality. Melvin thinks he is still with the A's, making the padres play mediocre baseball with one of the highest payrolls. https://t.co/S4E4BrMgLL

Glendon Zane @CAPTinZaneO @BallySportsSD @Padres Bob is lost in extra innings. First hitter needs to bunt to get the runner over to 3B. From there, a sac fly/bunt scores a run that puts at least 1 run on the board and a chance to win. @BallySportsSD @Padres Bob is lost in extra innings. First hitter needs to bunt to get the runner over to 3B. From there, a sac fly/bunt scores a run that puts at least 1 run on the board and a chance to win.

Andrew Nichols @sd__nichols @BallySportsSD @Padres Keep digging Bob, only thing you’re digging is a giant hole and at best a 3 game road series in the wild card. @BallySportsSD @Padres Keep digging Bob, only thing you’re digging is a giant hole and at best a 3 game road series in the wild card. 👏

Odin Gaming® @odingamingco @Padres It's really time for a hitting coach and improving our approach at the plate. Do it now before it's too late... @Padres It's really time for a hitting coach and improving our approach at the plate. Do it now before it's too late...

Eddie @Padres61 @Padres It would be nice to see the offense put together a string of games where they score more than 2 runs. @Padres It would be nice to see the offense put together a string of games where they score more than 2 runs.

Shawn Johnson @Godfather_JS @Padres This is what happens when Tapia is pitching in extras. Zero depth and it shows nightly @Padres This is what happens when Tapia is pitching in extras. Zero depth and it shows nightly

The Padres have the third-highest payroll in all of baseball, something that's potentially slated to go up with Juan Soto's inevitable extension. They've invested almost $250 million in their roster to end up one game above .500.

What's wrong with the San Diego Padres?

Stars are underperforming, but many fans believe it's the manager's fault. Bob Melvin has not been the guiding force many expected and with a roster this talented, a 19-18 record is almost inexcusable.

There's still time for them to turn it around, but the offense, which features one of the deepest lineups in all of baseball, has got to turn it around. Machado, Tatis, Soto, Bogaerts, Matt Carpenter, Nelson Cruz and the rest of the team have to begin hitting to their pedigree.

The San Diego Padres do not look good

If they don't, it could be a very long and frustrating season for the fans. After last season's team made the NLCS, an early exit or completely missing the playoffs would be a shock.

Fortunately, it's a very long season and talent usually shines through. The San Diego Padres have plenty of that, so they should be able to turn things around in theory.

Poll : 0 votes