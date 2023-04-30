The San Diego Padres are finally at full strength after Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to their lineup over a week ago. However, the results haven't always been there. The offense has meandered as San Diego finds itself a .500 team thus far.

However, that might have all changed over the weekend. For the first Mexico City Series, the Padres and San Francisco Giants were in a slugfest and the Padres' stars shone through.

In one game, the fearsome foursome atop the San Diego lineup all hit home runs. MLB analyst Jared Carrabis was thrilled to see it.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Where were you when Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado all homered in the same game for the same team? Where were you when Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado all homered in the same game for the same team?

In a 16-11 win, one of the most high-scoring affairs in recent MLB history, the quad of Soto, Bogaerts, Machado and Tatis Jr. went a combined 7/18 with six walks, seven RBIs and each a home run.

To top it all off, veteran Nelson Cruz also went off. He alone was 5/6 with four RBIs and a run scored. If this is how the Padres can really play, then the rest of the National League ought to be very concerned.

Can this lineup turn the San Diego Padres' season around?

Based on the prolific output in last night's victory, one would expect the San Diego Padres to be a top team in the MLB this season. Their payroll and lineup would suggest as much, too.

The San Diego Padres might be turning it around

Unfortunately, they're 14-14 so far and in third place. It's been a frustrating start for the team. Obviously, they have the talent and pedigree to be great, they just haven't meshed yet.

This game could be a catalyst for them. An offensive explosion can be good for a team and it can serve as a reminder of what these Padres are capable of. They're one of MLB's best teams and it might be time they started playing like it.

