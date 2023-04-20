How will Padres line up fare vs Diamondbacks? Fernando Tatis Jr.'s return from suspension will finally show San Diego's full might

Following his 80-game PED suspension and a few injuries, Fernando Tatis Jr. is finally ready and able to take the field with the San Diego Padres once again. A pre-season favorite to be a genuine contender, the Padres have meandered to a 9-11 record thus far.

Tonight's game is against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who somehow hold a 2.5 game lead over the Padres for first in the NL West. It's also the first time the Padres will be at full strength. Here's what their lineup might look like:

Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Juan Soto, LF Manny Machado, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS Matt Carpenter, DH Jake Cronenworth, 1B Ha-Seong Kim, 2B Trent Grisham, CF Austin Nola, C

With a righty on the mound tonight, expect left-hander Matt Carpenter to play DH. He splits time with Nelson Cruz. Either way, this is a deep lineup that the Padres can finally employ.

How will the Padres lineup fare with Fernando Tatis Jr. back?

Assuming the form he's shown in the minor leagues stays, Tatis Jr. should provide the Padres with the boost they need. They should be a lot better than 9-11 and this lineup should begin to bear that out and they'll begin with Arizona's pitching staff.

Fernando Tatis Jr. could boost the lineup

Tatis may take some time to adjust to the MLB speed, but he looked very good in his rehab assignment. He can be a spark at the top of the lineup and potentially help get Juan Soto, Manny Machado and others going as well. The Padres are suddenly a lot more dangerous than they were before he returned.

