MLB Starting Pitchers for Thursday, April 20: Predicting opening matchups for Yankees vs Angels, Dodgers vs Cubs, Red Sox vs Twins, and more

There are only seven games scheduled today, which means there are just 14 MLB starting pitchers ready to go. Nevertheless, a few strong pitchers are on the mound and will look to put their team in a good position to win.

Pitching matchups are key. The lineup a pitcher is facing can and often does impact the performance they give. The same is true the other way around for hitters. This is very important to know for fantasy managers and sports bettors. Here are the probable starters for each team.

MLB starting pitchers scheduled for Thursday April 20

Here are the MLB starting pitchers for today's action. 14 teams are facing off today while the other half of the league gets a day off.

Kenta Maeda is part of the MLB starting pitchers slate

Minnesota Twins @ Boston Red Sox Kenta Maeda (MIN) Tanner Houck (BOS) Los Angeles Angels @ New York Yankees Patrick Sandoval (LAA) Nestor Cortes Jr. (NYY) Cincinnati Reds @ Pittsburgh Pirates Luke Weaver (CIN) Roansy Contreras (PIT) Colorado Rockies @ Philadelphia Phillies Ryan Feltner (COL) Matt Strahm (PHI) Los Angeles Dodgers @ Chicago Cubs Michael Grove (LAD) Jameson Taillon (CHC) San Diego Padres @ Arizona Diamondbacks Michael Wacha (SD) Ryne Nelson (ARZ) New York Mets @ San Francisco Giants Kodai Senga (NYM) Sean Manaea (SF)

There are a lot of excellent arms throwing today. Kodai Senga and his unique pitches has been a revelation for the New York Mets.

Nestor Cortes hopes to keep the New York Yankees the only team in baseball without a series loss this season. Michael Wacha will look to turn around the San Diego Padres and Jameson Taillon will lead the surprisingly good Chicago Cubs.

