Lin-Manuel Miranda made an appearance at Yankee Stadium over the weekend. The famous singer and writer was in attendance for the New York Yankees' matchup with the Minnesota Twins. Being famous, everyone in the ballpark and watching at home knew that he was there.

Why was he there? Miranda isn't just an avid baseball fan, but he does have a cousin who plays. Jose Miranda is an infielder for the Twins, which is why the Hamilton creator was in attendance.

The writer is also an avid baseball fan who lives in New York. He's been to many a Yankees game before, but this one was special as he was able to watch his cousin play live.

This was not the first attempt for Lin-Manuel Miranda to watch his cousin play. During his rookie season, the playwright tried to go to a game that ended up being rained out. This season, he was successful.

According to MLB.com, Miranda said of his cousin:

“It's been really lovely to watch his rise. He's just so gifted and a lovely, humble guy. Our whole family is so proud. The entire cousin network is always on high alert when he's at bat.”

Unfortunately for Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jose Miranda and the rest of the Twins offense was stymied by Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. They were shut out and only amassed two hits and a walk in nine innings.

Miranda, who played third base on Sunday, finished 0-3 on the day.

