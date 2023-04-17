30 Funny Fantasy Baseball Names Inspired by Gerrit Cole to try out in 2023

Gerrit Cole was absolutely dominant yesterday. During Sunday's outing against the Minnesota Twins, the New York Yankees were trying to force a split and remain the only MLB team to not lose a series yet. They turned to their ace to do so.
The offense was pretty cold on Sunday, producing just two runs all game against Pablo Lopez and the bullpen. That was more than they needed as Cole's excellent season continued.
He posted a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts and just two hits and a walk allowed. The Twins rarely ever threatened and Cole was never really bothered. If you were lucky enough to draft him in fantasy baseball, here are some fun names you can try to honor the Yankees ace.
Gerrit Cole fantasy baseball team names to make your opponents laugh
Here are some of the most fun Gerrit Cole fantasy baseball team names to use:
- Cole World
- Cole Train
- Coleplay
- Chef G
- Cole Power
- Satisfaction Gerriteed
- Grin and Gerrit
- Funky Cole Medina
- In Cole Blood
- Cole Blooded Killer
- Lump of Cole
- Cole for Christmas
- Baby, It's Cole Outside
- Truth or Gerrit
- Cole Temperatures
- Cole as Ice
- Cole Dancer
- Cole Man Gerrit
- Revenge Is a Dish Best Served Cole
- The Cole Shoulder
- Don't Catch a Cole
- Quit Cole Turkey
- Knocked Out Cole
- Salesman's Cole Call
- Stone Cole Steve Austin
- Don't Get Cole Feet
- In the Cole Light of Day
- The Cole War
- Cause You're Hot and You're Cole
- Hot and Cole
Use these, and your opponents will laugh and have a great time playing you, even if they get dominated by Cole and the rest of your team.