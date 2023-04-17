30 Funny Fantasy Baseball Names Inspired by Gerrit Cole to try out in 2023

Gerrit Cole was absolutely dominant yesterday. During Sunday's outing against the Minnesota Twins, the New York Yankees were trying to force a split and remain the only MLB team to not lose a series yet. They turned to their ace to do so.

The offense was pretty cold on Sunday, producing just two runs all game against Pablo Lopez and the bullpen. That was more than they needed as Cole's excellent season continued.

He posted a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts and just two hits and a walk allowed. The Twins rarely ever threatened and Cole was never really bothered. If you were lucky enough to draft him in fantasy baseball, here are some fun names you can try to honor the Yankees ace.

Gerrit Cole fantasy baseball team names to make your opponents laugh

Here are some of the most fun Gerrit Cole fantasy baseball team names to use:

Cole World

Cole Train

Coleplay

Chef G

Cole Power

Satisfaction Gerriteed

Grin and Gerrit

Funky Cole Medina

In Cole Blood

Cole Blooded Killer

Lump of Cole

Cole for Christmas

Baby, It's Cole Outside

Truth or Gerrit

Cole Temperatures

What are the best Gerrit Cole fantasy names?

Cole as Ice

Cole Dancer

Cole Man Gerrit

Revenge Is a Dish Best Served Cole

The Cole Shoulder

Don't Catch a Cole

Quit Cole Turkey

Knocked Out Cole

Salesman's Cole Call

Stone Cole Steve Austin

Don't Get Cole Feet

In the Cole Light of Day

The Cole War

Cause You're Hot and You're Cole

Hot and Cole

Use these, and your opponents will laugh and have a great time playing you, even if they get dominated by Cole and the rest of your team.

