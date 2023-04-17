Create

MLB Weather Report Today: Rain forecast, games at risk of postponement, and more on April 17, 2023

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Apr 17, 2023 14:10 GMT
Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers
What is the MLB Weather Report today?

The MLB Weather Report often reflects the fact that baseball is one of the few games that can be impacted by weather. Football games don't usually have weather delays as they will often play through even the heaviest of rain. Basketball and other sports benefit from playing indoors.

Baseball, however, is truly beholden to the weather, which can make scheduling difficult. Earlier this year, rain postponed several games on a single day. Fortunately, the weather report for MLB today is far kinder. Here's what's in the forecast.

Official MLB Weather Report for April 17's scheduled games

No Rain in ForecastPossible Rainout or DelayRained Out Already
Los Angeles Angels @ Boston Red SoxCleveland Guardians @ Detroit TigersNo games have officially been postponed yet.
San Francisco Giants @ Miami MarlinsTampa Bay Rays @ Cincinnati Reds
Philadelphia Phillies @ Chicago White Sox
Texas Rangers @ Kansas City Royals
Arizona Diamondbacks @ St. Louis Cardinals
Toronto Blue Jays @ Houston Astros
Pittsburgh Pirates @ Colorado Rockies
Chicago Cubs @ Oakland Athletics
Milwaukee Brewers @ Seattle Mariners
Atlanta Braves @ San Diego Padres
New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers

It should be a relatively dry day for the league. Right now, there are only two games with a possible chance of rain and that's the matchup between the Rays and Reds and the one featuring the Guardians and Tigers.

The Rays are one of a few teams on the MLB Weather Report right now
As of now, not a single game has been postponed. There are 13 games on the schedule and 11 of them have totally clear skies forecasted. Rain shouldn't be bothersome tonight.

Expect a lot of good baseball with excellent matchups and don't worry too much about any weather delays. The slate of MLB games should get off without a hitch.

