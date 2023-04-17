MLB Weather Report Today: Rain forecast, games at risk of postponement, and more on April 17, 2023

The MLB Weather Report often reflects the fact that baseball is one of the few games that can be impacted by weather. Football games don't usually have weather delays as they will often play through even the heaviest of rain. Basketball and other sports benefit from playing indoors.

Baseball, however, is truly beholden to the weather, which can make scheduling difficult. Earlier this year, rain postponed several games on a single day. Fortunately, the weather report for MLB today is far kinder. Here's what's in the forecast.

Official MLB Weather Report for April 17's scheduled games

No Rain in Forecast Possible Rainout or Delay Rained Out Already Los Angeles Angels @ Boston Red Sox Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers No games have officially been postponed yet. San Francisco Giants @ Miami Marlins Tampa Bay Rays @ Cincinnati Reds Philadelphia Phillies @ Chicago White Sox Texas Rangers @ Kansas City Royals Arizona Diamondbacks @ St. Louis Cardinals Toronto Blue Jays @ Houston Astros Pittsburgh Pirates @ Colorado Rockies Chicago Cubs @ Oakland Athletics Milwaukee Brewers @ Seattle Mariners Atlanta Braves @ San Diego Padres New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers

It should be a relatively dry day for the league. Right now, there are only two games with a possible chance of rain and that's the matchup between the Rays and Reds and the one featuring the Guardians and Tigers.

The Rays are one of a few teams on the MLB Weather Report right now

As of now, not a single game has been postponed. There are 13 games on the schedule and 11 of them have totally clear skies forecasted. Rain shouldn't be bothersome tonight.

Expect a lot of good baseball with excellent matchups and don't worry too much about any weather delays. The slate of MLB games should get off without a hitch.

