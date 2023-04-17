Create

MLB Starting Pitchers for Monday, April 17: Predicting opening matchups for Angels vs Red Sox, Blue Jays vs Astros, and more

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Apr 17, 2023 13:30 GMT
MLB starting pitchers for today, April 17

There are 13 games scheduled for today, which means 26 MLB starting pitchers will be getting ready.

Each team playing today has a probable starter and though that may change, it does help to get a look at who's starting for each team. This can be beneficial for sports betting, fantasy lineups and more.

A starting pitcher may have dominated a certain team, making him a good bet or a good fantasy start. The opposite may be true for some pitchers. The MLB starting pitcher’s matchup can be a good predictor of how the game will go. Here are today's MLB starting pitchers.

MLB Starting Pitchers probables for April 17

Angels @ Red SoxShohei Ohtani (LAA)Brayan Bello (BOS)
Guardians @ TigersHunter Gaddis (CLE)Matthew Boyd (DET)
Rays @ RedsJalen Beeks (TB)Hunter Greene (CIN)
Giants @ Marlins Logan Webb (SF)Jesus Luzardo (MIA)
Phillies @ White SoxZack Wheeler (PHI)Lance Lynn (CWS)
Rangers @ RoyalsJacob deGrom (TEX)Jordan Lyles (KC)
Diamondbacks @ CardinalsMerrill Kelly (ARZ)Jack Flaherty (STL)
Blue Jays @ AstrosKevin Gausman (TOR)Cristian Javier (HOU)
Pirates @ RockiesRich Hill (PIT)Kyle Freeland (COL)
Cubs @ AthleticsHayden Wesneski (CHI)Kyle Muller (OAK)
Braves @ PadresMax Fried (ATL)Ryan Weathers (SD)
Brewers @ MarinersCorbin Burnes (MIL)Chris Flexen (SEA)
Mets @ DodgersDavid Peterson (NYM)Dustin May (LAD)
Corbin Burnes is back on the mound as an MLB starting pitcher today
Several aces are going today. Zack Wheeler, Jacob deGrom, Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, Logan Webb, Shohei Ohtani, Cristian Javier, Kevin Gausman have either been a Cy Young contender or could be this year.

Today's action should be exciting with so many excellent pitchers on the mound. Expect a few pitching duels, like with the Phillies and White Sox or the Braves and Padres. Though a few teams are off today, the pitching matchups more than make up for the loss of a few teams.

