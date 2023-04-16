The Tampa Bay Rays have had an unbelievable start to the season. They won their first 13 games and have seen dominance from almost everyone they have. Their pitching has been spectacular, showcased by the unheralded Jeffrey Springs.

After Springs' dominance to start the season (marred by an unfortunate injury), Peterson commented on the Rays' ability to find elite pitchers whenever they want on the Ballfather podcast from Sportskeeda:

"I mean, it just it's an embarrassment of riches, how they go out and find these pitchers and they drafted him in the fifth round, how they find these pitchers and develop them. They're cats. A lot of them are castoffs from other teams where they get into their analytics, their spin rate, you know, this guy's got the 97th percentile slider spin rate, and then they make him throw that slider about 90% of the time from different angles. It's just it's it's a whole new approach to pitching. Everything the Rays do is always in the next level."

This is no surprise, though. The Rays have been one of the most analytical teams in baseball for a while and it's made them a dominant force without many big-name superstars. It's just all coming together thus far this season.

JP Petersen impressed with how well the Tampa Bay Rays have started the season

It's not just the pitchers that have been on point to begin the Tampa Bay Rays' season. They're 13-2 thanks to all parts of their team firing at an all-time level.

The Tampa Bay Rays have fired on all cylinders

Petersen believes the Rays have mastered the new MLB rule changes and molded their team to perfectly take advantage of them:

"And you know with the new rules, the Rays. We're going to be able to take advantage of it. And so what did they do? They got rid of most of their slumbering guys. Get the most athletic team they can out there so they can take advantage of being in an outfield where you can't shift anymore. And they didn't feel where you can't shift that anymore. You got to have guys that have what range, right? So all of their defensive players up, it's excessive range. They're all athletic."

Could this be the year the Tampa Bay Rays break through and win the World Series?

