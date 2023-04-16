MLB injury update: Max Scherzer return delayed, Justin Verlander's major step in recovery, Giancarlo Stanton goes down and more

Here's the latest MLB injury update and for many teams it doesn't look good early on. For the New York Mets, both of their aces are dealing with significant issues. Justin Verlander hasn't pitched yet and Max Scherzer's next appearance was delayed due to arm fatigue, which could be a bad sign.

Speaking of Justin Verlander, the injury update on him is positive. He threw his first bullpen since being on the IL, which implies a return could be around the corner.

Across town, things are getting worse for the New York Yankees. They already have a brutal Injured List with a ton of star pitchers, and now Giancarlo Stanton is joining them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After a pretty strong start to the season, this is not what Stanton, who's dealing with a hamstring issue, wanted.

Pitchers Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino, Jonathan Loasiga and others continue to work towards a return to action, though.

MLB injury report: Brandon Woodruff out for a while, Michael Harris II's return pushed back and more

The MLB injury report for the Milwaukee Brewers isn't good, either. Brandon Woodruff had to have an MRI which revealed an unfortunate injury. He has a sub-scapular strain. No surgery is needed, but the ace pitcher is expected to miss a lot of time.

MLB injury report: Brandon Woodruff is out for a while

Michael Harris II, the reigning NL Rookie of the Year, hasn't played in a while. It was expected that he would as soon as he was eligible, but he hasn't even taken batting practice yet.

Bally Sports South @BallySportsSO Michael Harris II provides an update on his status:



"Hopefully I'm playing this week sometime, but I'm feeling good." Michael Harris II provides an update on his status:"Hopefully I'm playing this week sometime, but I'm feeling good." https://t.co/U992abTU1I

Bryce Harper could return earlier than expected, giving the Philadelphia Phillies a somewhat positive injury report. He may not have to go through a minor league assignment when he's cleared to play.

Poll : 0 votes