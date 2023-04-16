What does H/9 mean in MLB The Show? Important pitching stat explained

There are a lot of valuable pitching stats for MLB the Show 23, including H/9. Pitchers will have a value for this that can be either high or low, but what does this mean? Is a high value good or bad?

H/9 refers to the amount of hits a pitcher gives up per nine innings pitched. Most pitching stats are based on nine innings of work, including K/9, ERA and more.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

H/9 is a more refined version of WHIP. WHIP refers to walks and hits in innings pitched. If a pitcher allows nine baserunners in nine innings, they would have a 1.00 WHIP. If they allowed four base-runners in eight innings, their WHIP would be 0.50.

H/9 is more refined. It is only hits so it removes walks from the equation. MLB.com defines it like this:

"H/9 represents the average number of hits a pitcher allows per nine innings pitched. It is determined by dividing a pitcher's hits allowed by his innings pitched and multiplying that by nine. It's a very useful tool for evaluating pitchers, whose goal is to prevent runs, which are usually scored by hits."

It's a real-life stat for MLB, but it also translates to the Show 23 like many others. Since it's a baseball simulation game, most stats are the same and are used in both.

Do you want a high or low H/9 in MLB the Show 23?

High H/9 in MLB the Show 23 would not be good. That would indicate that a pitcher gives up a lot of hits per nine innings that they pitch.

H/9 needs to be low in MLB the Show 23

This is different from K/9, which pitchers will want a high number of. Some pitchers can succeed with a high H/9 and not give up a lot of runs by stranding runners, but that's not a recipe for success. In general, a low H/9 is better.

Poll : 0 votes